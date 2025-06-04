Ryan Garcia Issues 5 Word Update After Warning to Halt Career Post Surgery

One year, that’s all it took for Ryan Garcia‘s stock to completely fall. From one of the most electrifying fighters in today’s generation, a self-proclaimed horseman of modern boxing, to someone who might have to give up at just 27. What started with an overturned victory over Devin Haney ended with a horror return against Rolando Romero. Not only did King Ry lose one-sidedly, but it was later revealed that he fought with a wrist injury. An injury that was aggravated during the match. The result: not only did Garcia manage only 48 power punches across 12 rounds, but he had to undergo surgery. Furthermore, according to experts, his body needed at least a year to be battle-ready again. And that’s what his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, thought, too. “I’d like for Ryan [Garcia] to take the whole year off, getting his mind straight, getting it comfortable where it feels good.”

However, Ryan Garcia does not know how to rest. With a determination to come back stronger, the Victorville native is back in action with a clear message to all the fans.

On June 4, Ryan Garcia shared a picture of his hand post-surgery on his Instagram story with the caption “I’ll be back.” Many assumed that the 27-year-old would now take it easy for a while, rebuilding himself slowly and steadily. After all, getting the mental stability back should be the main priority.

However, just a day after the post-surgery picture, Garcia once again took to his Instagram story. On this occasion, he shared a photo of himself gearing up for a biking workout with the caption, “Let’s get back to it.” Well, certainly, King Ry is not planning to stay out of the squared circle more than needed.

He will get back as soon as he is medically cleared and wants to be ready for that moment. If he can’t hit the mitt, he will do roadwork to stay in shape. Considering his endurance issues against Rolly, now feels like the ideal moment to strengthen it. Roadwork should pose no problem since it avoids impact. Furthermore, if Ryan Garcia hurries his return to the ring, his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, could be the most let down.

De La Hoya’s stern advice to his boxer

In a recent interview with The Ring, the Golden Boy revealed that he would like to take the recovery process slowly. “He just got surgery. He’s going to take a look at his shoulder now,” he stated. The former world champion advised Ryan Garcia to take a whole year off and not worry about anything else but recovery.

“I’d like for Ryan [Garcia] to take the whole year off, getting his mind straight, getting it comfortable where it feels good,” he added. Ultimately, another hasty and disorganized comeback like the one against Rolly will only further erode his confidence. When asked about Devin Haney’s rematch, something Garcia has been chasing for a long time, De La Hoya simply denied it. “No, that’s not the direction we want to go,” he concluded, leaving Victorville’s native future blank.

Well, even though it is blank, it is not over. As De La Hoya stated, taking a break seems like the best course of action for Ryan Garcia. The perfect opportunity to clear his mind, rebuild his body, and come back like the electric star he was.

Do you think Ryan Garcia will be able to have a successful return after such stumbles? Do let us know your thoughts down below.