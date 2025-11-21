Ryan Garcia Keeps Father as Head Trainer for Mario Barrios Fight Despite Rolly Romero Loss

Ryan Garcia is ready to bounce back in a big way. The 27-year-old endured a major setback earlier this year when he dropped a unanimous decision to Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in their fight for the WBA welterweight title. Afterward, it was revealed that Garcia had suffered a hand injury during training camp but chose to fight anyway. Now, he’s gearing up for a comeback—this time with the WBC welterweight strap on the line.

Negotiations between Mario Barrios and Ryan Garcia had been progressing, with Oscar De La Hoya representing Garcia and PBC handling Barrios. However, Garcia recently jumped the gun and announced that the fight is officially set for February 21. And ahead of that showdown, the Victorville native made it clear to Sports Illustrated that he has no intention of replacing his father and head trainer, Henry Garcia, for the Barrios bout.

Ryan Garcia’s history of trainers

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated took to X, revealing, “Ryan Garcia’s father, Henry, will serve as head trainer for Garcia’s fight against Mario Barrios.” Henry Garcia coached Ryan throughout his amateur days and during the early stages of his pro career, building a solid reputation in the process. He also oversaw Garcia’s preparation for the ‘Rolly’ Romero fight earlier this year, working alongside Ryan’s brother, Sean Garcia, and Manny Pacquiao’s longtime strength and conditioning coach, Justin Fortune.

Before the Romero fight happened, Ryan Garcia had hoped to reunite with former coach Eddy Reynoso, who has long served as Canelo Alvarez’s head trainer. The pair split in early 2022, with Garcia feeling Reynoso didn’t have the time to fully dedicate to him. A reunion was explored but ultimately fell through due to scheduling conflicts, as Canelo was deep into training for his bout with William Scull in Riyadh during the same time.

Before his loss to Romero, Garcia had been working with renowned trainer Derrick James. Their partnership helped him rebound from the Gervonta Davis loss with an eighth-round knockout of Oscar Duarte in December 2023. James also trained Garcia for the Devin Haney fight, where Garcia dropped Haney five times on his way to a majority decision win in a shocking turnout.

Garcia later tested positive for Ostarine, and the result was expunged. Meanwhile, the scrutiny around his career has intensified. With questions about Henry Garcia’s effectiveness at the elite level, some critics believe Ryan should be seeking a more seasoned veteran rather than returning to his father at such a pivotal point. Still, this fight against Mario Barrios may not have been possible at all had it not been for this organization.

Ryan Garcia thanks WBC for unbanning him

Garcia was previously removed from all WBC activity after using racial slurs and making offensive remarks toward multiple communities during a social media livestream. At the time, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman condemned his actions. “We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan’s well-being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse.”

Garcia, however, has since undergone what the WBC described as a “successful process,” leading the Board of Governors to reinstate him. Announcing the decision, Sulaiman wrote, “We welcome you with open arms and trust you will be an ambassador for the new generation.” Garcia expressed gratitude in his own post, declaring, “I’m officially unbanned from the WBC… I’m ready to put that green and gold belt on, representing as a true champion.”

Clearly, Ryan Garcia has a lot to prove in his upcoming fight against Mario Barrios. However, can he accomplish that with Henry Garcia in his corner?