Ryan Garcia Loses It at ‘Shi–y Contract’ as Oscar De La Hoya Leaks Concerning Private Message

“Boxing is the hurt business,” or so the adage goes. The same goes for the relationships within the sport, too. Today, you might be trading punches; tomorrow, you’re shaking hands and posing for photos or vice versa. For the last year, Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia were the best of chums, a stark contrast to their rocky 2023, marked by public feuds and a lawsuit. But 2024 and a successful Devin Haney fight brought some much-needed harmony between the promoter-fighter duo. However, the two are at it again after Ryan Garcia’s loss to Rolando Romero on May 2 in New York. It seems a contractual dispute following the Rolly Romero loss is at the heart of the new social media war.

Taking to X earlier yesterday, Ryan Garcia, out of the blue, wrote, “Fu-k Golden Boy Promotions,” and just 28 minutes later followed it up with another post: “I know why Oscar is a bi–h in people’s eyes and that’s facts. I can’t wait till I’m way from that fake bi–h. Ima turn up and win just like I did against all his bi–h a– fighters.” If the public tirade wasn’t enough, the 26-year-old sent out a lengthy message to his promoter, bashing him for disrespecting him.

The message read: “First of all fu-k you, especially you for one disrespectful me with that shi–y contract [because] I lost but I’m your actual only current star fighter. You can su-k a d–k and I know you already do. So fu-k you. You can kiss my a–. I’ll beat Rolly’s a– and whoever. I can’t wait till I go against you again like I did with [Oscar] Duarte and … to see your stupid a– face again looking stupid fu-k you and that stupid offer bi–h I’ll slap the fu-k outta you just like Canelo and [Edgar] Berlanga.” Damn!

Not one to let it go, Oscar De La Hoya took to X to respond. While sharing the screengrab of the expletive-laden message he received, De La Hoya stated, “Unfortunately Ryan Garcia is having another episode. Ten days ago he’s talking about God and finding his path, then tonight he sends me this rant while watching his fellow Golden Boy fighters win. Bipolar disorder is very serious and I hope he gets the help he needs.”

Just last month, Oscar De La Hoya was expressing his concern for Ryan Garcia after the latter underwent surgery on his right hand. The Golden Boy head honcho even urged the Victorville native to take some time off and return mentally and physically stronger next year. But it all went south quickly.

The bitterness is undeniable. After a nine-year partnership, it’s unfortunate to see the relationship unravel this way. Still, Oscar De La Hoya’s recent comment didn’t go unnoticed. Ryan Garcia has already fired back, taking yet another jab at how his promoter is choosing to play his cards.

Who really needs help? Ryan Garcia flips the script on Oscar De La Hoya

Any dig aimed at Ryan Garcia rarely goes unanswered, and Oscar De La Hoya’s latest jab was no exception. A few hours ago, Garcia took to X and reshared one of Oscar’s posts titled “PreDICKtions for June 28!” In the clip, the 52-year-old promoter could be seen dressed down to his briefs, with a robe on, while giving out his predictions.

Commenting on the clip, Garcia wrote, “This is a grown man btw, and this is embarrassing as a promoter. I really hope he gets the help he needs. He has people looking up to him ect. I’ve put up with your bulls**t for years. You are mockery as a promoter and as a person get well coke head.” Brutal words, especially considering the rocky history between the two. However, the tension didn’t start here.

After Ryan Garcia’s knockout loss to Gervonta Davis in 2023, he publicly accused De La Hoya of abandoning him. Oscar fired back, questioning Ryan Garcia’s professionalism. The situation escalated into a legal tug-of-war, and De La Hoya sued Garcia for breach of contract, while Garcia demanded mediation and accused the promoter of defamation. Things got messier when Ryan Garcia decided to do an exhibition bout with Rukiya Anpo in Japan late last year without Oscar De La Hoya’s consent. Garcia dropped out of the bout soon after.

Regardless, how this latest tussle will unfold is anyone’s guess at this point. But what do you think about their recent back-and-forth?