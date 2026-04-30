Ryan Garcia Offers Support to Adrien Broner After Addiction and Financial Troubles Go Viral

Concerns loom after a troubling video of Adrien Broner surfaced online. In the viral clip, a clearly intoxicated-looking former world champion can be heard asking influencer Deen The Great’s cameraman for some money for an Uber ride home, stating, “I’ll make sure you get it back.”

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The veteran boxer has had a history of alcohol abuse and financial mismanagement, and this recent exchange has brought those concerns back into focus. With the video now going viral online, Ryan Garcia has stepped in to offer a helping hand to Broner.

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“Sad to see, AB, if you see this, call me,” Garcia wrote on X. “Let’s get you situated. No need to keep drinking. Let’s be better. Not judging, let’s lock in.”

In the same livestream, Broner can be heard asking Dean The Great for $1000 in exchange for shaving his beard.

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“You know I’m broke, right?” Broner told Dean The Great. “Give me a thousand dollars, I’ll cut my beard. Give me a band, I’ll cut my beard.”

The controversial influencer paid him the money, after which Adrien Broner shaved off his beard.

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While it’s not entirely clear what has led to Broner’s recent alcohol abuse, it’s known that his professional and personal life have been marred by decisions that resulted in significant financial burdens.

This pattern of self-destruction includes costly legal troubles, from a 2017 assault that led to a $4 million judgment to a separate 2018 incident that cost him another $830,000. Due to these mounting issues, Broner’s return to the ring was also badly affected.

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To be fair, Broner has been open about his struggles with alcohol and mental health. Yet, the situation worsened when he began dealing with physical health issues that reportedly required treatment for pancreatitis and the removal of his gallbladder. Even so, some other reports also claim that he asked fans for drinking money in exchange for pictures in Las Vegas.

Broner previously received support from Floyd Mayweather as well. However, his relationship with ‘Money’ has deteriorated over time, and the two eventually traded verbal shots online.

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Now, amid Broner’s viral video highlighting his struggles with alcohol and ongoing financial troubles, another concerning clip has also started making rounds.

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Adrien Broner gets upset after being rejected by a girl on a livestream

The former boxing world champion Adrien Broner was part of Deen The Great’s Kick livestream recently. The earlier clip is from the same livestream. But hours before the more recent admission, Broner, during the livestream, approached a woman for a kiss. However, the woman politely declined his advances. ‘The Problem’ didn’t take the rejection all too well and responded with a lengthy and erratic tirade directed at the woman about his success.

“If she’s going to be a b—h, I’ll leave,” Broner said looking at the camera. “I don’t play with women, gang. I’m that ni—. I’m really him bro. I don’t care how beautiful a woman is, none of that bro. I make my own millions, don’t nobody going round for me. Don’t nobody wanna mouth to me, not none of that. I don’t care about a beautiful woman. So, if she wanna go, let her go. I’m rich already, gang. I’m me.”

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After the video started making rounds, fans were quick to criticize him, with one commenting, “She was utterly disgusted.” With that clip circulating, many are now concerned about Broner getting into further trouble.

With his career at a crossroads, Broner’s future now hinges on his willingness to accept the help he’s being offered before it’s too late.