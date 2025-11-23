Ryan Garcia, Oscar-Nominated Actress, and Others Celebrate David Benavidez’s Stoppage Win Against Anthony Yarde

Many saw this coming and predicted as much. However, seeing it unfold live was ultimately marvelous. WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez was out to defend his title for the first time against Anthony Yarde on Saturday, November 22, at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. And he did exactly that.

The 28-year-old delivered another dominant performance, breaking down Anthony Yarde with relentless pressure, crushing combinations, and superior physicality. Despite Yarde’s brief success in the sixth round, the champion’s power took over, culminating in a seventh-round technical knockdown.

David Benavidez makes a shocking career move

David Benavidez’s dominance was undeniable. He landed 159 of 380 punches. Meanwhile, Yarde could only manage 58 of 308 punches throughout the fight. If this wasn’t enough, Benavidez also landed 120 power punches. While his dominance was predictable, what wasn’t predictable was his next move.

After the fight ended, ‘The Mexican Monster’ revealed that he would be moving up to cruiserweight to face Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. “It feels amazing. I’m really happy with this,” Benavidez said during the post-fight interview. “I have some news for you guys. May 2nd, I’m moving up to cruiserweight to fight Gilberto Ramirez.”

“I think it might be in Las Vegas,” he added. This was a bit of a surprise, given that he has only fought at light heavyweight thrice, including the Yarde fight. He defeated Oleksandr Gvozdyk and David Morrell previously. Regardless of his shocking announcement, though, the likes of Ryan Garcia, Claressa Shields, and others were impressed by his performance.

Ryan Garcia gives Benavidez full marks

The boxing world quickly poured in to congratulate the champion. Ryan Garcia appeared especially impressed. He wrote, “That’s 10/10 performance by Benavidez.” If this was Benavidez’s 10/10 performance, it appears he could do even worse, which is crazy.

Claressa Shields fired off several tweets. She wrote, “What a weird a— ref bro.. stop this s—t!… Ooooohhh s—t this is bout to get ugly:…. Yarde need a meaner mean streak. All that pitter patting ain’t gone work on the Mexican monster … Congrats to the Mexican monster!!! Exactly how I called it would happen!!!” Notably, the referee had deducted a point from Benavidez because he landed a punch on Yarde after the latter was on the canvas.

Jamel Herring was also among the people impressed. “David Benavidez is one of the rare fighters who can look out of shape and still go in there and dominate guys who look like they live in the gym.” David Benavidez has long struggled with his weight, but it has rarely affected his fights.

Oscar-nominated actress Rosie Perez also joined the conversation. “Congratulations David ‘The Monster’ Benavidez! Just brutalized Yarde. Man. Respect to Yarde, put up a good fight but, man.” Perez has been a boxing fan for a long time, and she often reacts to the results on X.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani predicted Benavidez’s next fight. “Benavidez x Bivol let’s go,” he wrote. However, as Benavidez announced, that fight isn’t happening anytime soon.

That being said, it appears David Benavidez is off to the cruiserweight division. And the fighters at cruiserweight better watch out because Benavidez clearly doesn’t play. Do you think Benavidez will find success at cruiserweight?