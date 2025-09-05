Ryan Garcia Pays Tribute to Late Giorgio Armani for Working “Until His Final Days”

“For this particular fight, I wanted to create a look that represents my purity of heart and love of God, and Armani did an incredible job of bringing my vision to life,” Ryan Garcia said about his wardrobe choice for the fight against Devin Haney. He then walked into the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, clad in a sleek blue-and-white robe and shorts by Emporio Armani as he prepared to face ‘The Dream.’ What followed stunned the boxing world!

Garcia dropped Haney three times on his way to a majority decision victory. The triumph was followed by a turbulent year outside the ring, but Garcia could hardly have imagined that the man behind his stylish fight-night attire would be gone just over a year later. On Thursday, legendary fashion icon Giorgio Armani passed away at his home in Milan at the age of 91. The Armani Group announced his death, claiming he was working “until his final days.”

Ryan Garcia Remembers Giorgio Armani

Following Armani’s passing, Ryan Garcia hopped on X to bid a final goodbye, writing, “Rip Giorgio Armani, thank you for help with the design for my fight against Devin Haney, truly a remarkable designer and person.” The Victorville native isn’t alone in praising the Italian fashion mogul—Armani’s legacy speaks volumes. Born in the 1930s in Piacenza, Italy, Armani forever changed fashion with his minimalist, sophisticated designs.

Interestingly, fashion wasn’t his first career choice. Initially pursuing medicine, he left university in 1953 for military service before working as a window dresser at Milan’s La Rinascente department store. By the 1960s, he was designing menswear for Nino Cerruti, honing the skills that would define his career. In 1975, Armani co-founded Giorgio Armani S.p.A. with partner Sergio Galeotti and debuted his first men’s ready-to-wear collection.

Soon after, he expanded into women’s wear, introducing soft, deconstructed silhouettes that revolutionized tailoring. His big breakthrough came in 1980 when he designed Richard Gere’s wardrobe for ‘American Gigolo,’ cementing his influence in Hollywood and on red carpets worldwide. What set Armani apart was his ability to blend masculine and feminine elegance. By 1981, he had launched Emporio Armani and later expanded with Armani Exchange and Armani Privé (2005), appealing to diverse markets.

His 1992 Cruise Collection and 2019 Privé show, inspired by Art Deco, highlighted his eye for intricate detailing and timeless luxury. Armani’s influence stretched far beyond clothing. He ventured into hospitality with Armani Hotels in Dubai and Milan and designed costumes for over 100 films. Even after losing Galeotti in 1985, Armani pressed forward, building a $12.1 billion empire. He may be gone, but Armani’s vision—and the people he inspired—ensure his legacy will endure.

Charles Leclerc and others pay tribute to Armani

Fashion, sport, and entertainment – Armani had left his mark everywhere. After his death, the worlds collided in a massive farewell. Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc, who previously starred in an Armani campaign, shared his admiration for the designer. “A great honor to have had the chance to meet and work with such an amazing person. You will be missed, Giorgio,” Leclerc wrote.

Designer Donatella Versace also chimed in to express her grief, as she called Armani a legend in the industry. “The world lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever,” she said. Meanwhile, actress Diane Kruger added, “Incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Giorgio Armani. One of the nicest people and mentors I was lucky enough to meet and work with.”

Clearly, despite his unfortunate passing, Giorgio Armani will continue to live on through the empire he built, the clothes he designed, and the people he empowered. While Ryan Garcia is one, he isn’t the only one. What did you think of Armani?