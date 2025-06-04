Ryan Garcia’s “Career Over” as True Extent of Injury Leaves Boxing Fans Worried

A fall from grace. That’s exactly what Ryan Garcia seems to be living through right now. After nearly a decade in the pro ranks, his first loss to Gervonta Davis felt like a stumble, not a collapse. But his so-called “win” over Devin Haney last April turned into something far worse. What was initially seen as a career-defining performance quickly spiraled into chaos after Garcia tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine. The result was overturned to a no-contest, and the fallout was immediate: a one-year suspension and a wave of public backlash. For Garcia, it wasn’t just a failed drug test, it was the beginning of a nightmare he never saw coming.

Fast forward to May 2nd in Times Square, and Ryan Garcia’s return was supposed to be a tune-up. Instead, Rolando Romero demolished him, shattering any sense of momentum or redemption. Fans didn’t just feel disappointed, they felt betrayed, watching a once-electrifying fighter look unrecognizably vulnerable. Now, while Devin Haney maps out his next move, the question around KingRy is whether he can rise again. His promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, thinks it’s time to hit pause. “I’d like for Ryan [Garcia] to take the whole year off, getting his mind straight, getting it comfortable where it feels good,” De La Hoya said, empathizing with the pressure Garcia faces. And when asked about a Haney rematch? “No, that’s not the direction we want to go.” For now, the Victorville native’s future remains a blank page.

And now, Ryan Garcia just gave fans a glimpse into his recovery journey, and it’s not pretty. A few hours ago, The Ring Magazine reshared an Instagram story where Garcia posted a photo of his stitched-up right hand, simply captioned: “I’ll be back.” It’s the first visual update since news broke that the 26-year-old would be undergoing hand surgery following his devastating loss to Rolly Romero on May 2nd. According to multiple reports, the injury happened during training camp, but instead of postponing the fight, Garcia pushed through, aided by cortisone injections to manage the pain.

But the gamble didn’t pay off. On fight night in Times Square, Garcia looked a shell of his former self. He threw just 17.5 punches per round, a startling stat for someone known for his explosiveness and managed only 48 power punches the entire fight. In total, both fighters combined for just 490 punches, one of the lowest counts ever recorded by CompuBox. It was clear something was off, and now we know: Ryan Garcia was fighting through a serious hand injury. Surgery was scheduled for Wednesday morning, performed by Dr. Stephen Shin, the same specialist who’s worked on Canelo Alvarez and Vasyl Lomachenko.

The immediate future? A hard stop. Ryan Garcia will be sidelined for at least six weeks before he can even think about training again. That throws a wrench into any plans of a high-stakes rematch with Devin Haney later this year. His promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, has suggested a different route altogether, a second clash with Romero. But even that now looks unlikely in 2025, with De La Hoya publicly calling for Garcia to take a year off to regroup mentally and physically.

So what happens when he returns? That’s the real question, and fans are already doubtful.

Is this the end of Ryan Garcia’s fighting days?

After posting a photo of his surgically repaired right hand, Ryan Garcia’s attempt to signal resilience was met with a wave of skepticism and trolling. “Looks like that is self inflicted..don’t believe that drug cheat,” one fan snapped, referencing Garcia’s positive PED test last year. The damage from that scandal clearly hasn’t healed, and for some, it’s not just his hand that’s broken , it’s the trust.

Others weren’t any kinder. One bluntly commented, “Don’t come back broski,” while another quipped, “Career over he’ll never beat an elite fighter clean.” The sentiment is echoed across forums and comment sections: fans don’t just doubt the 24-2 boxer’s ability, they doubt his legitimacy. After all, his only meaningful win since 2023 came against Oscar Duarte. The loss to Gervonta Davis and now the collapse against Rolly Romero have left many wondering if Ryan Garcia’s prime is already behind him at just 26.

And then came the Reynoso jab. “Call Eddie Reynoso 💉” a fan joked, not just mocking Ryan Garcia, but also dragging Jaime Munguia into the mix after the former Reynoso-trained fighter tested positive for PEDs post-win against Bruno Surace. The implication? That Garcia’s only chance at a comeback would be chemically enhanced.

Some went even further, targeting Ryan Garcia’s physical and mental toughness. “Damn now he’s bone soft too without them steroids 😂😂😂,” one user wrote. While others said “Ryan Garcia is the softest Boxer in the world.” And one flatly declared, “The dude is trash lol.”

While the language might be harsh, the underlying message is the same: in the eyes of many fans, Ryan Garcia’s once meteoric rise has flamed out, and his reputation might be beyond repair. But is the story really over? Maybe not. Garcia’s in a dark chapter, no doubt. But boxing has a long history of dramatic turnarounds, comebacks that seemed impossible until they weren’t. So, with fans now believing his career is over, do you also feel the same?