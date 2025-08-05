Ryan Garcia’s $20M Ask Reveals Truth Behind Oscar De La Hoya Rift Amid Spiraling Instability

Since 2019, tensions have simmered between Oscar De La Hoya and his star fighter, Ryan Garcia. Although they’ve had moments of reconciliation, the feud reignited after Garcia’s shocking loss to Rolando Romero in May. The situation escalated when De La Hoya posted screenshots of expletive-filled direct messages from Garcia, suggesting the 26-year-old was experiencing another episode. Garcia quickly fired back.

Speaking to Ring Magazine, Garcia accused De La Hoya of offering him one of the worst deals of his career for his next — and final — fight under their current contract. He also claimed that De La Hoya tried to hand the potential Romero rematch to Raul Curiel instead of him. While De La Hoya has admitted he’s not in favor of a Romero rematch, he has floated the idea of Garcia facing Teofimo Lopez instead. Adding fuel to the fire, a phone call between Garcia and De La Hoya has since surfaced online.

While attending the 23rd birthday party of Love Island USA’s Belle-A Walker, a clip of Ryan Garcia going off at Oscar surfaced online. “Don’t ever call me if you don’t have a $20M fight. Get off my f—ing phone,” Garcia can be seen telling Oscar over a phone call. Interestingly, $20 million was the same amount Garcia earned for his bout against Romero in May. This has led to speculation that De La Hoya may be intentionally offering less than favorable terms, possibly because it marks Garcia’s final fight under the Golden Boy Promotions banner.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Should Garcia choose to renew his contract after the upcoming bout, a more favorable deal could be on the table. Regardless, the leaked phone call has already sparked waves in the boxing world. Notably, insider Rick Glaser has weighed in, sharing his thoughts on the increasingly strained relationship between Garcia and De La Hoya. “Ryan Garcia will never be anything more than he’s been, he’s too out of control, isn’t Boxing disciplined, & has the wrong people around him, & part of the reason is they are nothing but yes men,” Glasser wrote on X.

AD

“And the one right person he does have, his Promoter [Oscar De La Hoya], not only doesn’t Ryan listen to Oscar, but rants on Social Media about Oscar. Ryan Garcia is clearly his own worst enemy,” he concluded. The feud aside, Oscar De La Hoya has shed light on why exactly he doesn’t want to make a rematch between Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Oscar De La Hoya says Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero was dull

Oscar De La Hoya isn’t interested in promoting a rematch between Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero, calling their first bout “a dull fight.” Despite Garcia pushing for a December return against Romero, De La Hoya believes the rematch lacks fan appeal. “No, I actually don’t [like the Romero rematch] because the first fight was a dull fight,” De La Hoya said during the DAZN broadcast of Oscar Duarte vs. Kenneth Sims.

via Imago FL: Oscar De La Hoya The Golden Boy HBO Documentary. DORAL, FL-JULY 21: Oscar De La Hoya is seen during Univision Despierta America to talk about the up coming documentary The Golden Boy on HBO on July 21, 2023 in Doral, Florida. Miami Florida United States of America NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xAlbertoxE.xTamargox Editorial use only sipausa_47428273

“When you’re a promoter trying to make rematches, it’s because the people want to see it. The first fight wasn’t that entertaining,” he added. De La Hoya is more interested in making a fight against Teofimo Lopez, stating, “There are other big names and big fights we can make with the likes of Teofimo [Lopez], and other fighters out there.” For now, though, Oscar wants Garcia to recover from his hand surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The latest exchange between Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia could very well mark the final chapter in their tumultuous partnership, with Garcia hinting at the possibility of parting ways with Golden Boy Promotions after his next fight. But is this truly the end of the road? Can the pair reconcile once more, or is it time for both sides to move on for good?