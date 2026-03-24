Ryan Garcia Slams Terence Crawford’s Trainer in Retaliation to Doping Tests Remark

Ryan Garcia has never been one to hold back his opinions. And this time, he’s set his sights on former three-division undisputed champion Terence Crawford and his team. The Victorville native recently went live on Instagram, where he issued a challenge to the retired boxing legend in what appeared to be another of his erratic, pre-Devin Haney fight rants.

“Terence Crawford. I don’t think he’s as good as people say he is. You could debate me on it, but I think I’m the better fighter. Faster, stronger, I’m in my prime,” Garcia said. “He didn’t look good in his last fight. I can fight him at 154 if he wants it, I do [think Crawford is overrated], I don’t think he’s ever fought a generational talent in his life.”

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Now, ‘The Flash’ has turned his attention to a previous interview featuring Crawford’s trainer, Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, where the 2023 Trainer of the Year shared his thoughts on a rematch between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney.

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“I think [it’ll be] a little different because that drug testing is gonna be enforced,” McIntyre said. “So will [Garcia] have that stab? Will he have that quickness and power? That must be seen. If he [doesn’t], Devin [is] gonna wear his a** out.”

In response to these comments, Ryan Garcia has hit back at the trainer, claiming McIntyre is just salty.

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“BUD RETIRED while there’s a lot of smoke left!!!!” he wrote on X. “Bo Mac, you lost your mind. I heard your interview. I was tested every step of the way on my fights, you just salty; you know I’ll give Crawford the works, and I’ll convince you to stop eating Cheetos.”

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Ryan Garcia famously tested positive for Ostarine following his April 2024 bout against Devin Haney. Although he initially secured a majority decision victory, the result was later overturned to a no-contest. Since then, the two have remained on a collision course. However, Garcia’s loss to Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero at 147 pounds temporarily derailed those plans.

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Haney has since rebounded with a victory over Brian Norman Jr., capturing the WBO welterweight title, while Garcia regained momentum with a win against Mario Barrios to claim the WBC welterweight strap. With both fighters now holding titles, a unification rematch appeared imminent. However, Haney has insisted that Garcia enroll for 365 days of VADA testing as a condition for the fight moving forward.

As a result, the fate of their rematch remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Terence Crawford, the undefeated star from Nebraska, is coming off what many consider a career-best performance against former undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, where ‘Bud’ delivered a dominant showing despite moving up multiple weight classes.

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Regardless, amid this new feud between Garcia and Crawford, the latter may have drawn first blood.

Terence Crawford predicted Shakur Stevenson vs. Ryan Garcia

After his win over Barrios in February, Ryan Garcia confidently called out Shakur Stevenson for a fight at welterweight. Stevenson, who is coming off a win over Teofimo Lopez at super lightweight, was open to the idea but wanted a rehydration clause in the fight contract, which appears to have become a hurdle in making the fight.

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While the fight contract is yet to be inked, Terence Crawford was quick to predict how the fight would go down if Stevenson and Garcia met in the ring.

“I think [Shakur would] wipe the floor with [Garcia],” Crawford said right after Garcia’s last win. “I don’t think Ryan gonna be able to hit Shakur like Barrios. Barrios was right there to be hit, Barrios was too slow, Barrios didn’t have [a] game plan… And Shakur is not gonna be that fighter to be hit on. It’s simple.”

As of the time of writing, Garcia and Stevenson continue to trade barbs on social media. Garcia recently appeared in a video alongside David Benavidez, where he argued that Shakur Stevenson has no right to call himself the best fighter unless he’s willing to move up to welterweight—a sentiment Benavidez echoed.

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Stevenson has since fired back, revealing when he plans to make that move.

“On my 4th weight class now and [they’re] begging me to go up to my 5th,” Stevenson wrote on X. “But the key part is I said I will, just on my time and not on nobody else’s time! Tell David I will go up when he goes up to his 4th weight class to fight Usyk?

It appears after failing to secure a fight against Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson, Ryan Garcia is gunning for Terence Crawford. But since ‘Bud’ is retired, nothing is likely to come out of this new feud. But what do you make of Garcia’s claims?