Ryan Garcia Stands Firm on $25M Jake Paul Claim After Claressa Shields Scrutiny

The Ostarine debacle may have chipped away at his credibility. But Ryan Garcia maintains he is a stand-up guy. After suffering a loss to Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in May last year, many wondered who the Victorville native would fight next. Months passed with no update. Then Gervonta Davis got sued, leading to his fight against Jake Paul being called off.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Several names were floated as replacements for Davis, and Garcia was among them. Ultimately, the opportunity to face Jake Paul went to Anthony Joshua. Garcia, however, revealed that ‘El Gallo’ had offered him $20–$25 million to fight. He also stated that he turned down the deal because he wanted to compete for a world title.

ADVERTISEMENT

That decision led to him being booked against Mario Barrios for the WBC belt. Let’s ignore for a moment that Paul reportedly secured a title shot after a loss. After Garcia’s revelation, Claressa Shields quickly weighed in. “Cap!!!! This man is Cap!!!” she wrote on X. Although some time has passed, ‘King Ry’ hasn’t let the accusation slide. “You can go ask my lawyer, Lupe, who was handling that deal. Go ask him,” Garcia told DAZN Boxing.

“I don’t need a cap for that,” Ryan Garcia added. “I was offered that money, but guess what? I chose to fight Mario Barrios. So that kind of answers your question.” Had Garcia accepted the fight with Jake Paul, critics likely would have accused him of taking the easier route, as ‘El Gallo’ is often criticized for staging gimmick bouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Garcia claims his “instincts” led him to pursue Mario Barrios and a shot at the title. “That’s what I really wanted to do, and I made that decision for myself, and I feel very happy about it,” Garcia concluded in the interview. But questions remain. Barrios is coming off a majority draw against Manny Pacquiao, a legend, but one well past his prime.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES NOVEMBER 2, 2019: American boxer Ryan Garcia wins his WBC Silver and NABO lightweight title bout against Philippine rival Romero Duno at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Valery Sharifulin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0C18B1

Barrios struggled in that bout, and Garcia appears eager to capitalize on it to secure a title, even though some critics argue his opportunity is undeserved. A potential victory could also position him for a long-anticipated unification clash with rival Devin Haney. From a business standpoint, a rematch with Haney would be lucrative, especially given the controversy surrounding their first fight.

As for Garcia’s view of his upcoming opponent, it’s not that great.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Garcia believes he will face a shell of Mario Barrios

‘King Ry’ believes he will be facing a diminished version of Mario Barrios when they meet on February 21 at T-Mobile Arena. Garcia, seeking his first world title, didn’t hold back in assessing Barrios’ recent form. “I think he’s getting a little worn down now. I think he’s taken some good punches and a couple of too many good shots. He’s slowed down a little bit,” Garcia said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While acknowledging Barrios’ strengths, Garcia added, “He fights a certain way that’s very generic, but he’s very good at it.” Barrios has gone 3-2-2 over the last five years and is coming off back-to-back draws in title defenses. Garcia believes youth and speed will be the difference. “For sure [I can knock him out]. I believe I have the fastest hands in boxing,” he said.

Ryan Garcia appears to be confident about his chances against Mario Barrios. So much so that he gave up on making $25 million, but such confidence also accompanied him during the Romero fight. Do you think his upcoming bout will meet the same fate?