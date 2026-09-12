Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, and Knockout Ratio

Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn arrive at Saturday’s fight from very different places. Garcia walks in as the champion, carrying the momentum of his recent run, while Benn brings his power, pressure, and plenty of personal motivation into his first world-title challenge. Their numbers tell part of the story, from records to recent form, but none of them can predict what happens once the bell rings.

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Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn’s Background

Garcia was born August 8, 1998, in Victorville, California. He’s 28 years old and stands around 5 feet 9 inches. Garcia’s listed reach measures 70 inches from fingertip to fingertip. He’s an orthodox fighter who built his name through speed.

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Benn was born September 28, 1996, in Greenwich, London. He’s 29 years old and stands 5 feet 8 inches. His reach measures 68 inches, slightly shorter than Garcia’s. Benn also fights from an orthodox stance.

Both men now compete at welterweight, where size becomes important. The division carries a 147-pound championship limit. Benn’s return to welterweight makes Saturday especially interesting. He hasn’t fought there since 2022, adding another layer.

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Garcia naturally brings quickness and sharp counterpunching into exchanges. Benn prefers pressure, aggression, and forcing opponents backward. That contrast could shape every minute inside the ring.

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Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn’s Records

Garcia enters with 25 wins and two professional losses. Twenty of those victories have come by knockout. His record also includes one no-contest from 2024. That result followed his fight with Devin Haney.

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His professional career began back in June 2016. Garcia quickly built momentum through a long stoppage streak. Luke Campbell provided one of his biggest early career tests. Garcia stopped Campbell during their 2021 championship fight.

Since then, Garcia has faced much tougher opposition. Gervonta Davis handed him his first professional knockout defeat. Garcia later stopped Javier Fortuna and Oscar Duarte. He also lost a decision against Rolando Romero.

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Benn owns a 25-1 record heading into this matchup. Fourteen of his victories have arrived inside the distance. His lone defeat came against Chris Eubank Jr. in 2025.

Benn’s career has largely been built around forward pressure. He’s beaten several opponents through pace and sustained body attacks. Saturday gives him his first world-title opportunity.

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Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn’s Reach and Knockout Ratio

Garcia holds the clear reach advantage at 70 inches. Benn comes in with a 68-inch reach measurement. Two inches can matter when punches start flying.

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Garcia’s knockout ratio sits around 80 percent across his victories. Benn’s knockout ratio stands closer to 56 percent. The difference highlights Garcia’s unusual finishing ability.

Still, knockout percentages don’t tell the entire story. Benn’s pressure could force Garcia into uncomfortable exchanges. Garcia’s speed could punish Benn before pressure becomes effective.

Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn: Fight Prediction

Ryan Garcia should have the edge going into Saturday’s showdown, particularly if he can keep the fight at his preferred distance. Garcia’s hand speed is the biggest difference between the two fighters, and Benn could have trouble dealing with Garcia’s quick combinations if he spends too much time trying to close the distance.

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Benn’s path to victory is much more straightforward. He needs to pressure Garcia, cut off the ring, and force him into exchanges rather than allowing the champion to fight from range. Benn’s physicality and punching power could become a major factor if he can consistently get Garcia against the ropes. The longer the fight stays at close range, the more opportunities Benn should have to make Garcia uncomfortable.

However, Garcia’s ability to dictate the pace could prevent Benn from getting enough sustained pressure. Garcia can use his speed to score from the outside, then step away before Benn can turn those exchanges into prolonged firefights. That could make it difficult for Benn to build the momentum he needs.

The biggest question is whether Benn can force Garcia into a high-volume fight. If he cannot, Garcia should be able to bank rounds with cleaner and faster work. Garcia also has enough power to make Benn respect his counters, which could slow down Benn’s attempts to simply walk him down.

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Garcia’s speed, accuracy, and ability to control distance give him more ways to win, while Benn may have to take too many risks to bring the fight into his preferred range. A decision is certainly possible if Benn absorbs the punishment and stays competitive, but Garcia looks more likely to find the decisive openings as the fight progresses.