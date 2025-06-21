Ryan Garcia Warns Boxing World About Canelo vs. Crawford’s Impact on Boxing’s Future

Boxing has always thrived on evolution—whether it was Muhammad Ali’s poetic bravado transforming fight promotion, or Mike Tyson’s merciless knockouts redefining heavyweight dominance. In more recent years, the sport has found itself balancing on a digital tightrope: holding fast to tradition while eyeing modern-day streaming giants looming in the distance.

Once anchored in the TV pay-per-view model, boxing raked in millions with blockbuster events—from the record-breaking Mayweather–Pacquiao bout to Tyson Fury’s heavyweight trilogy with Deontay Wilder. These were not just fights; they were events. Pay-per-view, with its exclusivity and price tag, was both a badge of prestige and a lucrative reward system for boxers who could draw crowds. But in 2025, the landscape is shifting. The rise of platforms like DAZN and Amazon Prime Video hinted at a change, but the latest seismic tremor? Netflix’s entrance into the ring.

Earlier this month, Netflix confirmed it will stream the upcoming Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford super-fight on September 13—yes, stream it, not sell it behind a pay-per-view wall. That’s a paradigm shift. And few in the boxing world felt the tremor more than Ryan Garcia.

The 26-year-old took to X to state, “With Canelo vs Crawford being on Netflix, it might mean that my fight with Gervonta might be the last PPV fight to hit 1 million. Kinda sad PPV might be actually be done.” It’s a statement that reveals far more than nostalgia. Garcia’s 2023 fight with Gervonta Davis was a milestone—a clash that brought in over 1.2 million PPV buys and helped reenergize boxing’s mainstream appeal.

For the Victorville native to now suggest that such success might become extinct speaks volumes about where the industry is headed. Still, Ryan Garcia isn’t sounding a doomsday bell. In fact, he showed a rare moment of endorsement for the shift, adding: “Shoutout Netflix though putting boxing on a huge platform like then is awesome.” The message? He’s aware the tide is turning—and he’s smart enough to swim with it.

This particular Canelo–Crawford event, slated for September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marks a historic collaboration between Netflix, Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season, and UFC figurehead Dana White. It’s not just about two pound-for-pound greats meeting in the ring—it’s about how people will watch them. For the first time, a fight of this magnitude won’t ask fans to cough up $80 on PPV. Instead, it’s included with a Netflix subscription, instantly opening the door to over 300 million global users.

So what’s at stake? Revenue models, fighter pay structures, and most importantly, how boxing retains its status as a marquee sport. As Garcia’s tweet suggests, there’s both melancholy and momentum in this new chapter.

The PPV era may have delivered the sport’s glitziest nights, but as Ryan Garcia keenly observes, the screen may be getting bigger—even if the paywalls are disappearing.

Turki Alalshikh promises fireworks as knockout bonuses enter the ring for Canelo vs. Crawford

Boxing fans may already be breathless at the thought of Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford squaring off in Las Vegas, but a surprising announcement from Riyadh has added even more fuel to the fire. At the opening press conference held at the Baker Alshidy Theatre in Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, revealed that a knockout bonus, like the one in UFC, will now be on the line when the two pound-for-pound giants clash on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium. As part of the Riyadh Season card broadcast live on Netflix, this move could dramatically reshape how elite fighters approach high-stakes events.

The initiative, as stated publicly by Alalshikh at the Riyadh presser, is more than just a promotional stunt—it’s a clear message aimed at re-energizing the action inside the ropes. Speaking to the media and addressing recent criticism of overly defensive matchups, he declared: “From this point on, I don’t want to see any more Tom and Jerry-type boxing matches where one fighter is running around the ring and the other is chasing him.” He continued, “We can no longer support these kinds of fights with Riyadh Season and The Ring. We want to support fighters who leave it all in the ring and fight with heart and pride!”

When asked directly how he plans to discourage evasive fighting and encourage finishes, Alalshikh laid out the new incentive: “We will not have them anymore. This is the first thing. The second, we will have in this fight and the next fight (a) bonus for KO.” That one line, delivered in a public setting in front of both fighters and global media, could alter the psychology of fight night. With added stakes on the line, the reward for a knockout may tempt even the most tactical of champions to trade more freely.

Now, with a global streaming platform, a historic venue, and a cash bonus dangling before them, don’t be surprised if both Canelo and Crawford come hunting for a finish. After all, when royalty asks for action, champions usually deliver.