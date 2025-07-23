Salt Papi Fight Pushes Tony Ferguson to Speak His Truth After UFC Exit

Ever since Misfits Boxing announced the arrival of Tony Ferguson, the combat world has been ablaze. The former UFC interim lightweight champion will co-headline Misfits 22 alongside Nathaniel “Salt Papi” Bustamante in arguably the most unexpected matchup of the year. Over the last few years, Salt Papi has established himself as a sensation in the influencer boxing scene with a 6-2 record.

This bout will mark Ferguson’s debut in the squared circle and first appearance since leaving UFC on the back of eight straight losses. For the 40-year-old, this bout does not only involve the MFB middleweight title, but also his chance to prove that he can still compete. So, with the stakes so high and pressure mounting, Tony Ferguson calmed things down with a heartfelt message.

Tony Ferguson is fulfilling his childhood dream

At the official press conference for the MF & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones earlier today, ‘El Cucuy’ opened up about his journey, sharing that he always dreamed of boxing but life took him on a different path. “I’ve always wanted a box, wasn’t allowed to box. Pop said he’s gonna find a sport and he’s gonna take you into college because I’m not paying for that s–t,” he revealed.

So, despite practicing with gloves since he was 15, he took up wrestling, because it had a better chance of giving him a scholarship. “I grew up wrestling, wearing wrestling shoes. And now I fought for a long time MMA without wrestling shoes, and everybody wanted to take me down. I’ve always been a multi-sport athlete, and this is another way for me to be able to go out there and test my athleticism,” he said.

He praised Salt Papi’s progress in recent years and his enthusiasm for arranging this fight smoothly. With the contract now signed, Tony Ferguson is focused on a single objective: “To go out and earn this victory,” he declared. Witnessing such a resolute ‘El Cucuy’ is truly inspiring, signaling his determination to compete and rise to the top. However, one of his former opponents predicts that it won’t be that easy for the 40-year-old.

A crushing end to a hard-won dream?

On Tuesday, former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold made a bold prediction for Tony Ferguson’s boxing debut. Coincidentally, Rockhold will headline the Misfits 22 event against Darren Till for the MFC Bridgerweight Championship. So, he will be able to see his former opponent in action before his fight. However, by his reactions, he doesn’t seem too keen.

During an interview with Submission Radio, he did not mince words. After eight straight losses, Rockhold questioned the 40-year-old’s ability to hold himself in the ring. Furthermore, given Ferguson won’t be able to use his trademark MMA offence, the road seems even more difficult.

“It’s a tough fight for Tony… he ain’t gonna be able to throw elbows and spinning backfists. If you let Tony throw spinning backfists, hammerfists, and all kinds of s—, maybe he’s got a better opportunity. But this? That’s a tough test, man,” Rockhold said. As someone who has been associated with Misfits for a while now, ‘Rocky’ has seen the progression of Salt Papi firsthand. And due to that, he believes that the influencer boxer will be a tough match for Tony Ferguson.

“I’ve seen Salt Papi throw, and that kid got in,” he concluded. Only time will tell whether Rockhold’s prediction will come true or not. However, at this moment, it doesn’t seem like Tony Ferguson actually cares about that. He’s thrilled to finally fulfill his lifelong dream, and in the end, that might be what truly counts.

