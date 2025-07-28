Salt Papi Makes a Late Call for Help Just Weeks Before Tony Ferguson Fight

Ever since the Paul brothers transitioned from social media stardom to combat sports, fans have grown used to seeing new, headline-grabbing matchups emerge regularly. This time, it’s viral boxing sensation Nathaniel “Salt Papi” Bustamante stepping into the spotlight once again, set to face none other than Tony Ferguson. The former UFC interim lightweight champion will return to combat sports for the first time since parting ways with the UFC, stepping into the boxing ring on August 30 at the AO Arena in Manchester, as part of the undercard for Luke Rockhold vs. Darren Till.

As an influential boxer, Salt Papi has built up a name for himself over the past few years, with a record of 4-2. He became recognized when he knocked out experienced MMA fighter Josh Bruckner in January 2023. He fell to Anthony Taylor and Slim Albaher in a row, but last year he bounced back with two early-round stoppages. But as the date with Tony Ferguson grows closer, Salt Papi seems to be seeking for help at the last minute, which is peculiar just weeks before the big bout.

Yesterday, Pinnacle Talent Management took to Instagram with a public call for support. Sharing a photo of Salt Papi, they announced, “Team Salt Papi is now accepting brand partnerships for his next fight! 🥊 Massive reach, viral appeal, and knockout exposure — this is your chance to join the journey. Please contact via DM @pinnacle_talentmanagement or email as seen in the post 🤝. Super Salt Papi 🆚 Tony Ferguson (MFB INTERIM MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE 🏆).” While the 31-year-old remains a well-known internet personality, it appears his team has yet to lock in any major sponsorship deals ahead of the bout.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson seems to have things well in order. In a previous revelation, Ferguson shared that he initially struggled to secure sponsorships under his former management company, Paradigm Sports. This led him to part ways and sign with Ballengee Group. Ultimately, since the switch, Ferguson has announced partnerships with major brands like RDX Sports, Monster, and Reebok, signaling a renewed chapter in his career both inside and outside the ring.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinnacle Talent Management (@pinnacle_talentmanagement) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Anyway, this upcoming bout marks Ferguson’s boxing debut and his first return to combat sports since exiting the UFC following an eight-fight losing streak. At 40, this isn’t just about competing for the MFB interim middleweight title, it’s about proving he still belongs in the fight game. And ever since Misfits Boxing confirmed his arrival, the combat sports world has been buzzing with anticipation. So, with pressure building, Tony Ferguson eased tensions with a heartfelt message, reminding fans and critics alike that he’s here for more than just a paycheck.

Tony Ferguson’s dream didn’t die in the octagon

At the official press conference for MF & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones, ‘El Cucuy’ opened up about his long-standing dream of stepping into the boxing ring. “I’ve always wanted to box, wasn’t allowed to box. Pop said he’s gonna find a sport and take you into college because I’m not paying for that s—,” Ferguson revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite lacing up gloves since the age of 15, Tony Ferguson chose wrestling because it offered a better shot at a college scholarship. “I grew up wrestling, wearing wrestling shoes. And then I fought MMA for years without wrestling shoes, and everybody wanted to take me down,” he explained. As a lifelong multi-sport athlete, he sees this new chapter in boxing as yet another way to challenge his athleticism and push his limits.

Tony Ferguson moreover took a moment to recognize Salt Papi’s rapid progress in the influencer boxing scene and appreciated how smoothly the fight came together. With the contract signed and the stage set, Ferguson has only one goal in mind: “To go out and earn this victory,” he declared. Now that Tony Ferguson after years of setbacks, is finally living out his dream, maybe, just maybe, that’s what really matters for him. But the question is: Can Tony Ferguson capture the MFB middleweight title? what do you think?