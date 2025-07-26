Samantha Worthington vs. Victoire Piteau Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

Undefeated Samantha Worthington and France’s Victoire Piteau have officially joined the July 26 Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels card at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Worthington, who is co-promoted by Shields’ T-Rex Promotions and Salita Promotions, looks to move one step closer to championship glory as she faces Piteau for the WBA junior welterweight interim title. Riding an 11-fight win streak, Worthington is brimming with confidence. “I feel so confident that I’m more than ready to make a statement at this level, and that statement will be made in the ring July 26, at Little Caesars Arena,” she said. “The super lightweight division isn’t ready for ‘The Heat,’ and I’m about to show exactly why I belong at the top.”

But Worthington isn’t the only one chasing greatness. Piteau, equally driven, has her eyes set on global success. “My ambition is to conquer the most prestigious fights and win the most iconic titles in the world of boxing,” she declared. “To get there, I will give everything—my strength, my courage, and my unwavering determination. I can’t wait to fight in the United States against Samantha Worthington,” she added. But can she truly conquer the division and back up her bold claims? Let’s break down their stats, compare their styles, and predict which of these rising super lightweight prospects is more likely to have her hand raised when the final bell rings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Samantha Worthington vs. Victoire Piteau: Who has better stats and record?

Starting with Samantha Worthington, since turning pro in November 2019 with a knockout win over Karina Mendoza, the Alabama native has remained undefeated. She holds a professional record of 11 wins, 0 losses, with 7 of those victories coming by knockout, giving her a 63.64% knockout ratio. Although she took a three-year hiatus shortly after turning pro, Worthington made a strong comeback in 2022 with a knockout win over Camille Embry and has stayed active since. Since then, she’s gone a total of 39 rounds in her career, a number notably lower than her upcoming opponent’s. So, how does Victoire Piteau’s record stack up?

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sammy Worthington (@sammy_theheat) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Victoire Piteau turned pro in March 2019 with a win over Jovana Milovanovic and has been consistently active ever since, logging 16 professional bouts and 101 total rounds. Her record stands at 14 wins and 2 losses, but with only 2 of those wins coming by knockout, she holds a modest 14.29% knockout ratio. On paper, Worthington seems to hold the statistical edge, not just in power but also in recent activity, having secured a win against Vaida Masiokaite this past February. In contrast, Piteau has yet to fight in 2024 and will be stepping into the ring for the first time this year against Worthington. However, beyond the numbers, several other factors could influence the outcome. Let’s take a closer look at those.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Samantha Worthington vs. Victoire Piteau height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Starting with physical attributes, Samantha Worthington holds a slight height advantage at 5′7″ (170 cm), compared to Victoire Piteau’s 5′6½″ (169 cm). While Piteau’s reach remains undisclosed, Worthington stretches out to 68½″ (174 cm) and fights from a southpaw stance, which could present stylistic challenges. On the other hand, Piteau holds a youth advantage at 26 years old, while Worthington is 29. There may also be a weight edge for Worthington, though the official weigh-in is pending; she came in at 139½ lbs in her last bout five months ago, whereas Piteau weighed 136 lbs during her win over Ioana Fecioru last year in Saint-Maur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoire Piteau (@victoire_piteau) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tactically, Piteau has shown a tendency to go the distance, favoring a technical approach and working her way through fights round by round. It’s likely she’ll adopt a similar strategy here, aiming to stretch the bout to its full 10 rounds and edge out a win on points. Worthington, while also experienced in full-length fights, has knockout power and could capitalize if she reads Piteau’s rhythm early. With 7 KOs to her name, a stoppage win isn’t out of the question if she catches the French fighter clean. However, given Piteau’s experience and number of professional bouts, she’s expected to come well-prepared and cautious, with a focus on avoiding Worthington’s power shots.

All things considered, a unanimous decision win for Samantha Worthington appears to be the more likely outcome, given her momentum, power, and recent activity. Still, if Vicroire Piteau is sharp and manages to decode Worthington’s game plan early, she could pose a serious challenge. With her current five-fight winning streak on the line and motivation stemming from her last loss to Magali Rodriguez in 2022, Piteau might come into this bout with extra fire. But then again, as Mike Tyson famously said, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” So, who do you think will walk away with the win?