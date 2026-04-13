“Saw the Unhappiness”: Tyson Fury’s Wife Paris Issues Contract Update in Personal Confession

Tyson Fury is back, and from what his wife, Paris Fury, has to say, it appears he is here to stay. ‘The Gypsy King’ demonstrated boxing brilliance on Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the double header against Arslanbek Makhmudov on his Netflix debut. After winning a shutout, the 37-year-old set his sights on one man, who was ringside for the fight.

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“I want you, AJ — Anthony Joshua,” Tyson said. “Let’s give the fight fans what they want—the battle of Britain.”

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Although Anthony Joshua refused to enter the ring and face off with Fury despite a plea from His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Paris Fury has now revealed that her husband is returning to the squared circle regardless.

“I think Tyson has signed a deal now to do three more fights,” Paris Fury told Boxing King Media. “I saw him out of the ring and saw the unhappiness, so to see him smile like this, and as long as I know he’s had a three-month camp, he’s trained unbelievably, he’s put himself completely first and put all the fitness in, then I know he’s done everything he can, so I am totally here for it.”

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In the post-fight press conference on Saturday, Fury also revealed that he has signed his part of the deal to face Anthony Joshua. However, ‘AJ’ has yet to ink the contract. Netflix also posted on social media that Joshua and Fury will fight in the autumn. However, progress hasn’t been made in that regard yet. Although what Tyson Fury is trying to do with all these theatrics is all too clear.

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Fury wants to paint ‘AJ’ as the villain, the man preventing the biggest fight in British boxing from happening. Naturally, it’s difficult to say whether Fury’s next fight will be against Anthony Joshua. The latter’s refusal to enter the ring on fight night suggests that there are still negotiations going on behind the scenes. Fury’s callout appeared like an attempt to pressure Joshua into accepting the challenge.

Whereas Anthony Joshua might not be entirely satisfied with the offer he may have been presented with. This adds to the duo’s long-talked-about all-English fight that has time and time again failed to happen, even though talks have come close. For fight fans, it would be a travesty if it fails to materialize once again. Regardless, Joshua himself has spoken about the Fury fight.

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Anthony Joshua on facing Tyson Fury next

Anthony Joshua made it clear that talk of facing Tyson Fury means little to him until contracts are signed and both are in the ring.

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“I’m going to be completely honest,” he said, speaking candidly. “There’s a negotiation to go through… Contracts will be sent over, and I’ll more than likely be in the ring with him next.”

Despite growing momentum behind the fight, Joshua remains cautious.

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“If I’m honest with you right now, until we’re in the ring, there is no fight with him.”

He pushed back against any suggestion of ducking.

“I’m not ducking [anyone]. I know what my job is… I run the game. When I hit Fury, I’m gonna hurt him bad.”

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While acknowledging personal matters affecting his focus, he emphasized experience in failed negotiations before, noting he has “been here a million times” with Fury and others.

It’s also worth noting that Joshua is also in talks for a potential clash with Deontay Wilder.

From the looks of things, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are expected to fight. However, if the fight doesn’t happen, as Paris Fury revealed, ‘The Gypsy King’ still has a three-fight contract.