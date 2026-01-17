“Scary”: Heavyweight Andy Ruiz Jr. Cracks Streamer’s Jaw in Sparring and Boxing World Shows No Mercy

Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. may be done competing at the elite level, but he clearly hasn’t lost his power. That was evident during a recent live sparring session on Kick, where Ruiz appeared to crack the jaw of influencer Oblivion. The Imperial, California native joined Oblivion on a live stream that quickly went off the rails—but the buildup started days earlier.

At the start of 2026, Ryan Garcia made an appearance on Oblivion’s stream, a moment that rapidly went viral across social media. Seemingly inspired by the attention, the streamer sought to replicate the buzz by linking up with Andy Ruiz Jr. for training, pad work, and eventually live sparring, which gave him this jaw-breaking viral moment.

Oblivion doesn’t remember what happened

Clips of the moment have been circulating across social media, with Happy Punch sharing the footage with their followers. “Heavyweight boxer Andy Ruiz just cracked 110-lb streamer Oblivion’s jaw,” Happy Punch reported. Interestingly, Oblivion isn’t a complete novice in the boxing world, as he competes as an influencer boxer himself.

Records show the 19-year-old holds a 3–1 record in the influencer boxing scene, with his most recent fight taking place on October 3, 2025, against Julian Newman. Although he lost that bout, the clip suggested he possesses only a limited understanding of the sweet science. Regardless, during the livestream, Ruiz and Oblivion can be seen exchanging blows.

The session took a dramatic turn when Ruiz backed Oblivion into a corner and landed a vicious left uppercut, sending the streamer crashing to the canvas while screaming in pain. As Oblivion lay on the floor, Ruiz moved in to help him up, but the streamer immediately complained about severe pain in his jaw. “My Jaw,” Oblivion said.

“Bro, no cap, he punched me, and I blacked out,” he said moments later. “I don’t even know what he hit me with.” Once fans discovered the clip, they were quick to mock the streamer online.

How much power did Andy Ruiz put behind the punch?

Instead of asking for Oblivion’s well-being, this fan quickly started theorizing how much power was behind that punch. “Bro was going like 5% and dropped him,” the user commented. Ruiz is a heavyweight, after all—and even defeated Anthony Joshua once.

The next user felt the power Ruiz used was much lower. “That 1 percent hit hard sometimes,” the user commented. Still, Oblivion had absorbed several shots before the big one, which could have contributed to the knockout.

Meanwhile, this user shared some advice to prevent broken jaws. “Always bite on ur mouthguard. If u get caught with ur mouth open, u will break ur jaw,” the user noted. Broken jaws are a common injury in boxing, but the extent of the injury often varies from fighter to fighter.

Another user shared his own experience with a cracked jaw. “I remember getting my jaw cracked by a head kick in training. I couldn’t chew for three days. Hope he likes yogurt and soft food,” the user commented. Oblivion might not spar a heavyweight again.

Someone else highlighted why the knockout was so scary. “He was laughing whilst throwing it too, that’s the scary part,” the user commented. Ruiz has trained in the sport since he was a child. Of course, fighting a smaller and less experienced opponent was easy for him.

That being said, it appears Oblivion may not want to spar with larger opponents again anytime soon. But do you think Andy Ruiz should have been more careful?