Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

If not for the grotesque gash he suffered near the middle of his hairline back in March 2024, former WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu believes he would’ve defeated the then-challenger Sebastian Fundora convincingly, perhaps even by knockout. The Australian was sharp with his right hand in the opening rounds, but the fight took a drastic turn when Fundora’s errant elbow grazed Tszyu’s head just before the end of the second round, causing blood to pour from a wide, deep wound.

Despite the injury, The Soul Taker fought through the pain and made it to the final bell, ultimately losing by split decision at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Things worsened seven months later when unbeaten IBF junior middleweight champion Bakhram Murtazaliev overwhelmed Tszyu with a third-round technical knockout, dropping him four times on October 19 in Orlando, Florida. However, the son of boxing veteran Kostya Tszyu bounced back with a strong performance against Joseph Spencer, who came in riding a three-fight win streak, securing a fourth-round TKO in April this year. So the question is: Can Tim Tszyu finally overcome the uber-confident Sebastian Fundora for the American’s WBC and WBO title as they prepare to meet again in just a few hours on the Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios undercard at MGM Grand in Las Vegas? Let’s find out.

Predicting Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu: Who has better stats and record?

Tim Tszyu, 30, currently holds a professional record of 25 wins, 2 losses, and no draws, with 18 of those victories coming by knockout. An active competitor who typically fights twice a year, Tszyu has been a pro since 2016 and has stepped into the ring for 27 bouts, totaling 148 rounds. His impressive knockout ratio stands at 72%, underscoring his power and finishing ability in the super welterweight division.

On the other hand, the unified super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora has also been a professional since 2016, recording 22 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw across 24 fights. With 14 knockouts and 132 total rounds under his belt, his knockout ratio sits at a comfortable 63.64%. While Tszyu may appear to have the statistical edge on paper, it’s hard to ignore how he lost their previous encounter via split decision at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Will history repeat itself? Perhaps not, as several key factors could shift the momentum, and each one is broken down in detail here. So, let’s take a closer look.

Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Starting with physical attributes, Sebastian Fundora towers over nearly every fighter in the division with his imposing height of 6 ft 5 in (197 cm) and a threatening reach of 80″ (203 cm). In contrast, Tim Tszyu faces a significant disadvantage, standing at 5′ 8½″ (174 cm) with a reach of 70½″ (179 cm). At the ceremonial weigh-ins, Tszyu, aiming to become a two-time world champion, looked in peak condition as he weighed in at 153.2 lbs. Fundora came in slightly lighter at 152.6 lbs, and Tszyu humorously likened him to a tree swaying in the breeze.

As for the odds, Sebastian Fundora once again enters as the underdog, with bookmakers placing him at 5/4, while Tszyu is narrowly favored at 4/6. A draw stands at 16/1, a tempting prospect given how close their last encounter was, ending in a split decision win for Fundora. Still, The Towering Inferno remains a stylistic nightmare for Tszyu: tall, rangy, powerful, and awkward with his limbs. Yet, his habit of fighting small, despite his frame, can leave him vulnerable. Moreover, as Tszyu capitalized on this in their first bout, he may well find those same openings again.

However, this version of Tim Tszyu may not be the same as the one who initially challenged Fundora. Why, you ask? Because he endured a brutal beating at the hands of the terrifying Russian Bakhram Murtazaliev, took serious punishment against Fundora, and even struggled with a harsh weight cut in his most recent outing. These factors can wear down even the most promising champions, possibly limiting Tszyu’s ability to reach his previous form.

If that’s the case, the 27-year-old may very well stop him this time, again, perhaps after taking a few big shots early. A knockout win for Sebastian Fundora is a real possibility, but if Tszyu has made the right adjustments mid-fight, the outcome remains wide open. So, who do you see having their hand raised when the final bell rings?