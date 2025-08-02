Seventeen Years After Legendary Roy Jones Jr, Clash, Joe Calzaghe Makes Heartfelt Confession

Some nights in boxing never fade—they live in memory like old songs that still stir the soul. For Joe Calzaghe, that night was November 8, 2008. The undefeated Welshman, already a national treasure, walked into Madison Square Garden for what would be the final act of a flawless career. Across from him stood Roy Jones Jr. — once hailed as the most gifted pound‑for‑pound fighter on the planet, a man whose aura alone made every ring walk feel like an event. One fighter was preparing to bow out in style, the other grasping at the last sparks of his brilliance.

What unfolded was as dramatic as it was poetic. Jones Jr. reminded everyone of his danger right away, landing a crisp right hand in the opening round that floored Calzaghe. But the knockdown only sharpened the southpaw’s edge. By the middle rounds, the Welsh dragon was in full flow—hands darting, combinations raining, tempo dictated. After twelve relentless rounds, the judges read out a unanimous 118–109 verdict. Just like that, Calzaghe closed the book at 46‑0, leaving the sport untouched by defeat.

Years later, he let slip what had really been going through his head that night. Speaking to Boxing News, Calzaghe confessed: “After about the third or fourth round, I started counting down the rounds in my head, thinking, ‘Just enjoy it. This is it.’ It’s hard to explain how powerful those emotions were.” It wasn’t bravado—it was a man savoring the last dance, measuring moments instead of punches. He understood the weight of it all: an unbeaten legacy, a farewell on boxing’s biggest stage, and an opponent as legendary as Jones Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boxing News (@boxingnewsonline) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

For Joe Calzaghe, beating Roy Jones Jr. in his swan song was the cherry on top of the icing, capping out at an undefeated 46 fights. Jones, on the other hand, continued fighting long past the general retirement age for boxers, i.e., till as recently as 2023, aged 54. But who among Jones’ many opponents was the toughest boxer he faced in his career? Let’s hear it from the legend himself.

Roy Jones Jr. on the best fighter he ever faced

If Calzaghe’s reflections tug at the heart, Jones Jr.’s words add another fascinating layer. In a sit‑down with Ring Champs with Ak & Barak, “Captain Hook” didn’t point to the night he shared with Calzaghe, nor to his many other Hall of Fame rivals, but to another foe entirely. “James Toney, by far. James Toney is the best fighter I ever fought by far.” The irony? Jones Jr. had dominated “Lights Out” back in 1994 at the MGM Grand, dropping him and winning handily to take the IBF super middleweight crown.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, the respect is telling. Even in victory, Jones Jr. knew he was facing greatness—a fighter who demanded his absolute best. Considering the Floridian also tangled with Bernard Hopkins, Virgil Hill, and even suffered a late‑career knockout to Enzo Maccarinelli, his praise for Toney carries real weight. And while Jones Jr. may still flirt with talk of exhibition scraps—Floyd Mayweather’s name often surfacing—his reverence for Toney remains unmatched.

Seventeen years on, Calzaghe’s confession and Jones Jr.’s tribute remind us why boxing’s legends endure. For one, it was about the emotion of walking away on top. For the other, it was about recognizing the toughest mountain he ever had to climb. Together, they tell us something vital: in the end, what lasts longest isn’t the belts or the records, but the respect carved out in the ring.