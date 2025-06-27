17 Years Later, Manny Pacquiao Gets True Verdict From Freddie Roach Over Oscar De La Hoya Beatdown

Seventeen years is a long time in boxing. Long enough for gloves to be hung, rivalries to fade, and legends to ripen into folklore. Yet some fights refuse to be buried by time. On December 6, 2008, the boxing world watched as a seemingly mismatched showdown between a rising Filipino dynamo and a fading Golden Boy became one of the most lopsided spectacles in modern fight history. But what made it even more deliciously complex was the man in the corner—Freddie Roach. A strategist who had trained both warriors now stood firmly behind one of them—Manny Pacquiao.

Roach, widely regarded as one of the greatest boxing minds of his generation, had worked with Oscar De La Hoya for his 2007 bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. Though they parted ways thereafter, the bond they shared in the gym added a curious tension when Roach aligned with De La Hoya’s next opponent: none other than Manny Pacquiao—arguably the most electrifying southpaw in boxing’s history, for their 6 December 2008 bout. The result? A tactical and brutal dismantling that prompted De La Hoya’s corner to stop the fight after the 8th round. It was the final time the Golden Boy would ever lace up gloves professionally.

Now, nearly two decades on, Roach has finally shared the moment that etched itself deepest into his memory—and it wasn’t subtle. In a recent Instagram reel posted by @premierboxing and @freddieroach, when asked about the “moment (that) stands out as his favorite,” the Hall of Fame trainer said candidly to the camera: “When Pacquiao beat up De La Hoya and beat him up really bad. And you know I trained De La Hoya before that fight, and we fought really well together, and um… you know, and now he’s living in Arizona—no, in Las Vegas—and he’s enjoying life and, uh, he doesn’t have to think about Manny Pacquiao anymore.”

The memory is a nod to the utter domination Pacquiao showcased that night, outlanding De La Hoya’s 83 punches with an outstanding 224 landed, and making a seasoned champion look bewildered round after round.

Even more impressive was PacMan landing 195 power punches to De La Hoya’s measly 51. Despite being the smaller man that night, the punishment Pacquiao inflicted on De La Hoya, mercilessly battering the Golden Boy till his left eye was swollen shut, is something the Olympic gold medalist never wanted to relive. Soon after, he would acknowledge to Roach himself: “You were right, Freddie. I don’t have it anymore.” And that was it for Oscar De La Hoya. As for Pacquiao, though already a well-known name in boxing, a star was born. No wonder the revered trainer thinks on the moment as one of his favorites.

Whether you’re Team Pacquiao, Team De La Hoya, or simply a fan of masterclass boxing storytelling, Roach’s candid admission provides a unique ringside seat—16 years and 6 months after that final bell.

Manny Pacquiao eyes one last run for history with a title shot at 46

Manny Pacquiao isn’t just coming back for one last payday. He’s coming back to make history—again. At 46 years old, the Filipino legend is preparing for a high-stakes showdown against WBC Welterweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios on July 19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The event will headline a Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view on Prime Video, but the stakes are far more personal than commercial. After all, this isn’t just any comeback—it’s a mission to close the book on his legendary career the way only he can.

Speaking to the media at Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Gym in Los Angeles during an open workout on June 26, Pacquiao’s fire seemed anything but extinguished. “Boxing is my passion. I’ve missed the sport,” he said with the conviction of someone who had never truly walked away. “These last four years have been good for my body… I feel like my passion and fire is back and you can see it in my work.”

Already the oldest man to win a welterweight world title—a feat he achieved in 2019 at age 40 against Keith Thurman—the Filipino legend now seeks to outdo himself. “My goal is to be the oldest champion and retire as a champion,” he declared. It’s a promise to himself, his team, and the fans who’ve watched him morph from a skinny teenager into a global combat sports icon. What makes this attempt even more historic is that he could become the first-ever Hall of Famer to win a world title post-induction.

His eyes, however, aren’t distracted by legacy talk. “I’m back now. So I’m taking it one fight at a time and doing everything I can to face the challenge in front of me,” Pacquiao noted, emphasizing a singular focus on Barrios. Despite previously retiring in 2021 after a flat performance against Yordenis Ugas, the southpaw admits the decision never sat right. “When I retired… it wasn’t a good feeling because I had it in my heart and my mind that I can still fight.”

There’s a grounded realism in Manny Pacquiao’s tone—“I think I have two or three more fights left… But I’m just taking it one at a time.” Even at 46, he still believes in work ethic over wishful thinking. With the Hall of Fame plaque freshly engraved and a few more brutal rounds left in him, this comeback isn’t just about nostalgia—it’s about rewriting the final chapter on his own terms.