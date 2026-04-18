Shadasia Green’s Medical Update Grabs Claressa Shields, Cris Cyborg, and Boxing World’s Attention

Most Valuable Promotions’ first US card, part of their new ESPN broadcast deal, is off to a crazy start. Coming off a two-fight skid, Lani Daniels caused an upset on Saturday when she stopped Shadasia Green in the ninth round to win the IBF and WBO super middleweight titles at Madison Square Garden. But it was Green who grabbed the headlines in the aftermath.

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Green, who lost the second fight of her career after three wins, looked exhausted in the eighth round. And when the ninth began, she could barely stand in her own corner. So, Daniels walked over and unloaded several right hands, which landed on Shadasia Green’s head. The referee quickly stopped the action, but Green’s situation looked scary.

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She appeared unsteady in her corner, and medical attention was brought into the ring as quickly as possible. She was then carried out of the ring on a stretcher for further medical care. Thankfully, though, people didn’t have to wait long for an update regarding Green’s health, as a report from Crystina Poncher came in during the ESPN broadcast.

Poncher revealed that Green was conscious, speaking, and doing well in the locker room. Since the health update, social media has been flooded with well-wishes and wild takes about the fight.

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Claressa Shields can’t stop laughing after Lani Daniels beat Shadasia Green

Given that Claressa Shields regularly puts her life on the line as a boxer, one would expect compassion from her. But she had other ideas. “👀 and this who y’all said was Gonna beat me? Fk outta here! Lani just TKO’d Shadasia Green 🤣🤣🤣🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️,” Claressa Shields wrote. It’s worth noting that Shields and Green have known each other for years, having sparred together during their amateur days.

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Meanwhile, Cris Cyborg has also joined the conversation. “Lani Daniels is fun. She almost beat Claressa and just stopped Shadasia,” Cyborg wrote. Still, Shields defeated Daniels just last year. Daniels went on to lose to Sarah Scheurich before securing her latest win.

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Someone else took pride in Daniels’ approach to her opponents’ health. The user posted: “I still feel like I need to cry. I’ve never seen a world champion show that much emotion and concern for her opponent. That moment said everything about Lani Daniels. Happy for her, but heartbroken at the same time. Prayers up for Shadasia Green.” Being the new super middleweight champion, Daniels now has several big fights ahead of her.

Even the next user was worried about Green. “Hope Shadasia Green be alright and have a speedy recovery🙏🏾🙏🏾,” the user commented. While Green is doing better, she might need a more in-depth checkup.

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Someone expressed hope that Shadasia Green was doing well, while noting she was always at a disadvantage against Claressa Shields. “I hope Shadasia Green is doing okay. She needs to be more aggressive. She’s definitely not the next Ann Wolfe. Claressa Shields would’ve eaten her up,” the user wrote. And with the loss, we’ll never get to see how that might have played out.

It seems that, despite Shadasia Green’s serious knockout, Claressa Shields is more focused on her standing in women’s boxing. Still, fans have been wishing Green a speedy recovery.