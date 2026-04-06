Shakur Stevenson Backs “Biggest Fight in All of Women’s Boxing” Suggestion by Jake Paul’s MVP Co-Founder

Katie Taylor has already proven she is better than one of MVP’s biggest stars, Amanda Serrano. Now, the Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian-led promotion wants to pit another emerging star from their stable against the Irish boxing sensation. And WBO super lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson is all for it. But the question is: Who?

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On Saturday night, Caroline Dubois defeated Terri Harper to retain her WBO lightweight title and unify it with Harper’s WBC belt. In the immediate aftermath, her promoter, Nakisa Bidarian, spoke to talkSport, revealing what he has planned for the British star next. And as it turns out, Bidarian wants to stage a new generation vs. current generation fight.

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“I mean, listen, I haven’t said this to anyone, but the logical fight, the biggest fight in all of women’s boxing now, is Caroline Dubois vs. Katie Taylor,” Bidarian said. “That’s the fight. So I don’t know if Eddie [Hearn] or Katie is interested in that, but that’s the biggest fight in women’s boxing. That’s the new generation, and Katie Taylor is obviously ‘the generation.’

“I think it’s the perfect passing of the baton,” he added. “She may not pass it, she may beat Caroline. She’s a phenomenal fighter, but imagine that generational kind of passing moment.”

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When talkSport shared a clip of Bidarian’s statement on X, it quickly attracted Shakur Stevenson’s backing.

“What a fight,” Stevenson wrote. “I never thought about that one 🔥”

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According to reports, former undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor is set to appear in her last boxing match this summer in Dublin. Although she hopes the fight unfolds at Croke Park, there’s no confirmation in that regard quite yet. An opponent for Taylor has also not been revealed, but it appears to be confirmed that it will be her last boxing match.

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Notably, Dubois received her WBC lightweight belt because Taylor had decided to vacate it late last year. So, if she ends up fighting Taylor, it would give her even more legitimacy as the champion. While Bidarian can make Taylor’s last opponent, Caroline Dubois, the question is, will Taylor take that risk? Would she be willing to put her legacy on the line against a much younger up-and-coming champion who has never known defeat?

Only time will tell. In any case, if the fight were to happen, Dubois would have to move up a weight class for the fight. Taylor hasn’t fought since her trilogy fight against Amanda Searano in July last year. Much like their two prior fights, the Irish star managed to pull off a victory.

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In the meantime, Dubois isn’t the only one who would want to face Taylor.

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The only woman to beat Katie Taylor believes she won’t be chosen

Chantelle Cameron remains the only fighter to defeat Taylor in the professional ranks. The pair initially fought back in May 2023, when Cameron secured a majority decision win. Although Taylor later avenged that loss in their rematch, leaving the score at one win apiece. A trilogy bout has long been discussed but never materialized. Yet, Cameron made it clear she would welcome it.

“One-hundred per cent,” she said. “It’s one a piece, we both beat each other, we both took each other’s ‘0’s. The fight is… the trilogy that makes sense.

However, she does not expect it to materialise.

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“Katie Taylor won’t take that as her swansong,” she added. “I’m the wrong opponent for that, so it won’t happen.

Having accepted that reality, Cameron is now focused on her future ambitions in boxing. And if Taylor doesn’t take a lucrative trilogy, there’s a good chance she won’t take the Dubois fight either.

But do you think MVP can change her mind?