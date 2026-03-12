Shakur Stevenson Breaks Silence on $60M Zuffa Boxing Rumors After Dana White Reveals Signing Plans

Dana White is ready to spend big and put the boxing world on notice with his Zuffa Boxing signing plans. Recently, Dana White said he wants to sign every fighter with championship potential and showed interest in names like Shakur Stevenson and Oleksandr Usyk. While details around Usyk remain unclear, rumors claimed Zuffa offered Stevenson a $60 million deal, which the boxer has now broken the silence.

Addressing the rumored lucrative deal with Zuffa, Stevenson dismissed the claims about a $60 million offer from Dana White and Co. However, the current WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight champion still appeared open to fighting under the Zuffa banner if the promotion were to actually present that mammoth of a payout.

“Not that I know of,” Shakur Stevenson said during the Night Cap podcast. “But if they gonna give me 60 Million, they calling my phone already… Tell me I’m ready, man.”

Well, Dana White was very assertive when he said that he seriously wants to sign boxers who have the potential to become world champions in the future. Fans also saw the extent to which the 56-year-old mogul can go with money when he recently signed Conor Benn for $15 million. Probably because of that, many thought Stevenson would receive the rumored amount as well, considering he is the WBO champion.

But with $60 million on the line, we are talking about Terence Crawford and Floyd Mayweather-level money. Also, Stevenson reportedly earned around $8–10 million for his last fight against Teofimo Lopez, where he won the WBO and Ring Magazine titles. From there, jumping to $60 million would be a massive leap in payout, and it seems highly unlikely that Zuffa would pay him nearly six times more than what he earned in his previous fight.

Now, although it may take time before Shakur Stevenson reaches that kind of number, there’s still a chance he could potentially earn around $15–20 million in a future fight under Zuffa. And from the looks of it, he seems ready for that opportunity.

Shakur Stevenson is open to facing Ryan Garcia next

In the current boxing landscape, Ryan Garcia vs. Shakur Stevenson has become one of the most sought-after fights that fans don’t want to miss. After ‘King Ryan’ defeated Mario Barrios to win the WBC welterweight title, he quickly called out Stevenson, planting the seeds for a potential showdown.

Since then, fans have wondered how the WBO junior welterweight champion would respond to the challenge. As expected, Shakur Stevenson welcomed the fight, even placing it ahead of other potential matchups against Raymond Muratalla, O’Shaquie Foster, Gary Antuanne Russell, and Dalton Smith.

“Out of those names, I think that Blacks and Mexicans sell the most when it comes down to selling,” Stevenson said during a recent fan Q&A. “So, I would say Ryan first, Muratalla second, Gary next because, out of all of them guys, he might be the biggest threat, if I am being honest with you,” he added.

These are some stellar fights lined up for the 28-year-old boxing superstar. As fans remain eager to see these bouts unfold, Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing could also look to stage some of them under its banner to draw maximum attention to the platform.

That said, will Dana White and Co. ultimately sign Shakur Stevenson and other contenders to make their league a major success? Let us know in the comments section below.