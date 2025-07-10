Shakur Stevenson Forced To Walk Back ‘Disrespect’ Of Boxing Legend After Public Outrage

In the world of boxing, where egos swing as hard as uppercuts and legacy debates are a daily ritual, there’s one name nearly every fighter treats like sacred ground—Sugar Ray Robinson. But every now and then, someone dares to jab at the crown. And when that someone is an undefeated world champion like Shakur Stevenson, the gloves come off—on social media, at least.

It all began with a comment that hit the internet like a wild haymaker. Speaking with Cigar Talk, Stevenson—often praised for his technical finesse and defensive mastery—opened up about watching the boxing icon’s old fights online. “I YouTubed him, it was buns. Boxing has evolved. Sugar Ray Robinson didn’t even know how to pick his hands up! Go watch him fight Jake Lamotta, he was hitting him with nonstop hooks over & over. You ain’t never seen that with Bud!” said the Newark native, comparing Robinson’s vintage techniques to those of modern champions like Terence “Bud” Crawford.

Backlash rolled in faster than a Sugar Ray left hook. From fans to analysts to fellow fighters, the boxing community collectively gasped—and then punched back.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Realizing he may have stepped into a historical hornet’s nest, the WBC lightweight champ eventually tapped the brakes. In his latest tweet on X.com, the Olympic silver medalist did a verbal shuffle-step back: “Chill on me Sugar Ray Robinson was a Goat I know it I was just talking shit, I’m not the biggest fan of him but yall can for sure get at me for it my apologies lol.. But I was just talking s—.”

AD

Fans weren’t entirely sold, with some still calling for him to “fight real comp” instead of YouTube legends. But to his credit, the 26-year-old did own up to the heat—if only half-heartedly. While he may not be sold on Robinson’s technique, even Stevenson knows there are some names you just don’t play around with in boxing lore.

Whether he’s dismissing icons like Sugar Ray Robinson or schooling opponents with surgical precision, Shakur Stevenson keeps learning the same brutal truth—being great isn’t always enough when casuals crave chaos over craft.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Shakur Stevenson dilemma: too good for the casuals to understand?

By now, Shakur Stevenson has traded the “babyface” label for something far more layered, complex, divisive, and misunderstood. Despite being a three-division champion and arguably one of the sharpest defensive minds of his generation, Stevenson remains a lightning rod in boxing discourse, particularly among those he bluntly calls “casuals.”

“What it really boils down to is the fact that casuals rule the sport of boxing,” Stevenson admitted in an interview with Mark Kriegel for ESPN. “And it is not just casual fans. You got casual promoters. You got casual fighters. You got casual opinions.” For a man preparing to co-headline a card against the undefeated and dangerous William Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs), this is more than just venting—it’s a reflection of how marketing and entertainment often outweigh merit in boxing’s pecking order.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This Saturday’s card at Louis Armstrong Stadium makes Stevenson’s point clear. While his bout with Zepeda offers elite skills and real stakes—the WBC lightweight title is on the line—it’s still relegated to the co-main event. The main event instead features Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz, neither of whom hold a belt, but both known more for flair and volume than championship credentials. The message? Flash sells, finesse doesn’t.

Still, Stevenson doesn’t flinch. “When I go back and watch that [De Los Santos] fight, I see greatness,” he told Kriegel. Many fans saw boredom. But Shakur fought with a torn left knuckle and shoulder—only revealed post-fight. It wasn’t an excuse; just part of the puzzle. The real question isn’t whether Stevenson can fight (he can). It’s whether the boxing world—especially its casual pulse—can recognize greatness when it doesn’t come in knockouts or viral callouts.