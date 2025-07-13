Shakur Stevenson Given Reality Check by Ryan Garcia Moments After William Zepeda Win

WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson did what many of his critics had predicted he wouldn’t. The 28-year-old Newark native delivered an entertaining and dominant performance on Saturday night at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York, against former interim title holder William Zepeda. Results?
‘Sugar’ won the fight via unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the bout 118-110, 118-110, and 119-109—all in Stevenson’s favor. Despite Zepeda’s reputation as a volume puncher, Stevenson was fueled by the criticism of his overly defensive boxing style, as he willingly exchanged with Zepeda and outclassed the Mexican knockout artist.
However, even then, the southpaw doesn’t seem to have escaped his detractors completely. After the fight came to a close, Ryan Garcia hopped on X to give the undefeated boxer a reality check. “Shakur didn’t do any running tonight,” Garcia wrote. “But he also didn’t fight a guy with power tonight.”
So I want to see him fight someone with some power and see what he does
Other then that congrats good work 🥊🥊
The Victorville native claimed he wants to see Stevenson fight someone with real power to see “what he does.” Despite his criticism, Garcia congratulated Stevenson, writing, “Other then that congrats good work.”
Did Shakur Stevenson silence his critics, or does he still need to prove himself against power punchers?