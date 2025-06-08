Shakur Stevenson Gives Honest Verdict as Keyshawn Davis’ Brother Saves the Day After Cancelled Main Event

Former WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis is under fire after missing weight for his scheduled bout against Edwin De Los Santos on Friday. The 26-year-old tipped the scales at 139.3 pounds—4.3 pounds over the 135-pound lightweight limit—rendering him ineligible to retain his title. But the trouble didn’t stop there.

Davis was officially stripped of his belt, and despite last-minute efforts to salvage the event, the fight was ultimately canceled. In response, the card was reshuffled: Abdullah Mason vs. Jeremiah Nakathila was elevated to the main event, while Keyshawn Davis’ brother, Kelvin Davis, saw his matchup with Nahir Albright promoted to the co-main event.

Another of Davis’ brothers, Keon Davis, also featured on the main card, taking on Michael Velez-Garcia. Following the event, Keyshawn’s close friend and boxing star Shakur Stevenson took to social media to praise Keon for his performance. “Modern day Tommy Hearns, Congrats Juice man. I’m proud of u @keonsivad 🦾,” Stevenson wrote.

It’s worth noting that the 23-year-old welterweight prospect dropped Michael Velez twice before the fight was stopped in the second round because the Puerto Rican could not recover from the hard left that Davis landed to his body. This was Keon’s third knockout win, as he improved his record to 4-0 on the same card, which was supposed to have his other two brothers.

While things went well for Keon, like Keyshawn, things didn’t seem to have gone too well for Kelvin. In a huge upset, the long inactive Nahir Albright handed Kelvin his first career loss via majority decision. Albright had tried his best not to leave the fight in the judges’ hands, but the knockout never came. Ultimately, though, Albright did enough to tip the scale in his favor.

While Shakur Stevenson praised Keon, he also might have helped Albright defeat Kelvin.

Nahir Albright was aiming to spark something in Keyshawn Davis

Nahir Albright hasn’t forgotten his narrow loss to Keyshawn Davis in 2023—a majority decision that many, including Albright himself, felt could’ve gone either way. It was later changed to a no-contest after Keyshawn tested positive for marijuana. Regardless, with the New Jersey native’s win over Keyshawn’s older brother, he wants it to reignite the rivalry with Keyshawn.

“Hopefully, after I beat his brother,” Albright told The Ring before the fight. “It’ll spark something in him, and we’ll run it back.” He believes the Davis camp took the fight because of his inactivity. “They’re thinking [the layoff] is gonna play a part,” he said. But Albright insists he’s better now, having stayed active in training camps with Shakur Stevenson and through Team Combat League appearances.

That being said, things seem to have gone awry for the Davis brothers. One missed weight and was stripped of his belt, while the other suffered his first career defeat. Thanks to Keon Davis, the night was saved, but only time will tell what the future holds for these rising stars. What do you think of how things turned out?