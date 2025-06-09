Shakur Stevenson Has One Line for Keyshawn Davis and Brothers After Nahir Albright Altercation Apology

“AND THE NEW!!!!” Kelvin Davis, the older brother of Keyshawn Davis, had posted on X ahead of his fight against Nahir Albright on Saturday night at the Scope Arena in Norfolk. Little did he know, that moment would be the calm before a storm that would engulf the entire DB3 camp. Following a heated backstage altercation involving his brothers and Albright, Kelvin has since issued a public apology, attracting a one-line response from close friend Shakur Stevenson.

On Friday, ‘The Businessman’ tipped the scales at 139.3 pounds—4.3 pounds over the lightweight limit—for his scheduled bout against Edwin De Los Santos. The weight miss led to the fight being scrapped, and the event’s co-main between Abdullah Mason and Jeremia Nakathila was bumped up to the main event. Meanwhile, Kelvin Davis vs. Nahir Albright was elevated to co-main, while the youngest Davis brother, Keon Davis, remained on the undercard against Michael A. Velez-Garcia.

Although Keyshawn didn’t compete, he was present at Scope Arena to watch his brother Kelvin fall to Nahir Albright, his own former opponent. Albright outboxed Kelvin to earn a majority decision victory, but things took an ugly turn backstage. Reports soon surfaced alleging that Keyshawn and Keon Davis attacked Albright in the locker room. He was reportedly headbutted during the altercation, leaving a visible bump on his forehead.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The backlash on social media was swift, especially after clips of the incident began circulating online. Albright later claimed that Terence Crawford and Bryan ‘BoMac’ McIntyre personally visited his locker room to apologize for the Davis brothers’ behavior. And now, Kelvin issued a public apology on X, “On behalf of DB3, we apologize for conducting ourselves in that way… Tension was high, and emotions got the best of us. We will be back, better, and more professional.”

However, Kelvin also pushed back against the narrative, writing, “WE [DIDN’T] JUMP NOBODY, but keep believing the media that’s twisting narratives.” He later added, “Sorry to all the kids that look up to us, we shall set better examples!” Kelvin’s message drew a one-line response from Shakur Stevenson, a close friend of the Davis brothers, “Real solid champ!” Stevenson previously praised Keon Davis for his performance, calling him a “modern-day Tommy Hearns” and writing, “Congrats Juice Man. I’m proud of u @keonsivad 🦾.”

It’s worth noting that Keyshawn Davis fought Nahir Albright in October 2023, where Davis defeated Albright via majority decision. However, the decision was turned into a no-contest when Davis tested positive for marijuana. Regardless, there could be even more serious consequences for the Davis brothers ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nahir Albright may take legal action against Keyshawn Davis and his brother

Following a post-fight altercation, Nahir Albright is considering legal action against Keyshawn Davis and his younger brother Keon. “He like grabbed me, pushed me back… then he like moved his head towards my head… he like head-butted me,” Albright said about what happened during the altercation.

via Imago December 8, 2022: Boxing Promoter BOB ARUM, Left and KEYSHAWN DAVIS 5-0, 4KO s speaks during a one on one press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Madison Square Garden in New York, Davis of Norfolk, VA, will spar off against Juan Carlos Burgos, 36-6-3, 21 KO s Puebla, Mexico on Saturday December 10 during a scheduled 8 round bout for WBO Intercontinental & .USNBC Lightweight TitlesAnd NABF Welterweight title and and WBC final Eliminator – ZUMAp140 20221208_zap_p140_003 Copyright: xBrianxBranchxPricex

Though no actual punches were thrown, he still suffered an injury, and for that, Albright is considering legal action. “I have to like talk to my team,” he said, “and we’ll see what we’re gonna do about that.” Tensions escalated further when Albright’s brother confronted the Davis camp in the hallway. Fortunately, police intervened and escorted Davis out of the arena.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That being said, it appears Shakur Stevenson is content with the apology from Kelvin Davis. However, it’s yet to be seen whether Albright feels the same way. What do you make of the apology?