brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Boxing

Shakur Stevenson Makes Heartfelt Plea to Save 7-Figure Teofimo Lopez Purse After Worrying Report

BySudeep Sinha

Aug 24, 2025 | 2:24 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

After Shakur Stevenson defended his title against William Zepeda in July, the Olympic silver medalist has been looking for his next outing. Among the options, Teofimo Lopez and Lamont Roach Jr. were at the top of his list. Stevenson expressed interest in facing Roach Jr. next year after Gervonta Davis left ‘The Reaper’ stranded to face Jake Paul instead. Meanwhile, talks for a potential fight against Lopez had been swirling for a while, but that’s no more the case. 

“Don’t be on here saving face, I ain’t heard nun bout u accepting the fight yet lil dude,” Stevenson wrote on X yesterday when Lopez claimed he had already agreed to the fight with him next year. Stevenson’s claims were confirmed today by Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, who revealed on X that the fight talks between Stevenson and Lopez have stalled. “There has been no progress in talks for a Teofimo Lopez-Shakur Stevenson fight, and Saudi officials are moving on,” Mannix wrote. He blamed one culprit for this. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Teofimo Lopez has been difficult to deal with for the Shakur Stevenson fight

“There has been frustration with Lopez throughout the process, I’m told. The focus has shifted to finding another opponent for Stevenson, w/Lamont Roach a leading candidate,” he added. This seems to have prompted the Newark native to issue a heartfelt message on X, where he pleaded for the Teofimo Lopez fight to be saved. “Never been scared of the bright lights, honestly, that’s when I shine the most,” Stevenson, who would have had to move up in weight to fight the WBO super lightweight champion, wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

“Hopefully this fight happens cause I promise I will show how great I am,” he added. “And truthfully, [I’ve] been waiting years and years for moments like this, and it’s almost finally here,” Stevenson wrote in a following tweet. “But I can’t get too excited until s—t’s real because that’s the story of my life. Get excited for no reason,” Shakur Stevenson concluded. The lucrative Lopez matchup—potentially worth seven figures given Stevenson’s past purses—has now fallen apart, leaving questions about who Stevenson will fight next. 

Meanwhile, the Washington native made headlines of his own by calling out Floyd Mayweather. However, the retired boxing legend had other ideas.

Top Stories

1

Jake Paul Will Beat Tank Davis for One Reason, Former Rival Claims

2

Gervonta Davis vs Jake Paul Declared Symbol of American Boxing’s Collapse in Heartbreaking Revelation

3

Boxing Fight Tonight: Yankiel Rivera vs Angelino Cordova, Time, Venue, Tickets, Livestream, and Undercard Details

4

Is Skye Nicolson Dating Eddie Hearn? Who Is Her Boyfriend/Husband?

5

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Stats and Size Comparison: Weight, Reach, Height, Age, Record, and Knockout Ratio

Floyd Mayweather deflects challenge from Lamont Roach Jr.

Unable to land the Gervonta Davis rematch, Roach Jr. was open to facing Shakur Stevenson, but not quite yet. He called out Floyd Mayweather, Davis’ former mentor and promoter, for a fight instead. “Come on now, Floyd… set it up with me and you! We can run it, let’s see what you got left in that gas tank,” Roach Jr. wrote on X. 

What’s your perspective on:

Is Teofimo Lopez dodging Shakur Stevenson, or is there more to this stalled fight saga?

Have an interesting take?

article-image

via Imago

While Mayweather responded, it wasn’t what Roach Jr. might have wanted to hear. ‘Money’ Mayweather suggested that Roach Jr. should fight his rising prospect, Curmel Moton, instead. “Let’s make this fight happen!! Curmel Moton is already IN. Roach, let’s do it. Even if I have to put up the money,” Mayweather wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Roach Jr., of course, didn’t agree with the proposed matchup, which ended in a heated exchange between him and Moton on X. 

The potential clash between Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez appears to have fallen through. Despite the significant financial upside, Mannix’s report suggests that Lopez wasn’t interested in making the fight. What do you think might have led him to turn it down?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Teofimo Lopez dodging Shakur Stevenson, or is there more to this stalled fight saga?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved