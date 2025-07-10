Shakur Stevenson Makes Surprising Pick for Devin Haney vs. Brian Norman Jr, Citing Times Square Fiasco

Back in his lightweight days, former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney didn’t have the best relationship with WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson. Though a fight between them came close, Haney’s then 75/25 purse split offer to Stevenson dug the grave for the bout. Now, the circumstances are vastly different. After a somewhat tumultuous time in the super lightweight division, Haney is on the move up to the welterweight division to face WBO champion Brian Norman Jr.

Just last month, GEA Chairman Turki Alalshikh announced that the fight will unfold sometime in November. And it made sense because Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is moving to super welterweight, making the Haney-Norman Jr. fight the biggest in the division. Regardless, coming off a controversial win over Jose Ramirez on May 2nd, which Haney won via unanimous decision, can the 26-year-old continue his dominance in the 147-pound division? Haney’s old rival Shakur Stevenson seems to think so!

“I’m gonna tell y’all my take on it,” Stevenson, who is scheduled to fight interim titleholder William Zepeda on July 12th at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, told Ariel Helwani recently. “Everybody’s gonna think I’m crazy. I like Devin.” Stevenson praised Norman Jr. for his boxing skills, but had his reasons for predicting the fight against the 24-year-old champion. And the reason stems from Haney’s last fight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago 140827) — NANJING, Aug. 27, 2014 — Gold medalist Shakur Stevenson of the United States of America reacts during the awarding ceremony of men s fly (52kg) of boxing at the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, east China s Jiangsu Province, Aug. 27, 2014. )(zc) (SP)YOG-CHINA-NANJING-BOXING ChenxCheng PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Nanjing Aug 27 2014 Gold medalist Shakur Stevenson of The United States of America reacts during The Awarding Ceremony of Men s Fly 52kg of Boxing AT The Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing East China s Jiangsu Province Aug 27 2014 ZC SP China Nanjing Boxing PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

AD

“If Devin fights the way that he fought [in] his last fight, a lot of people may have criticized him,” Stevenson continued during The Ariel Helwani Show. “But if he [does] that, I think Brian Norman loses. Won’t be able to hit him.” It’s worth noting that Haney faced widespread backlash due to his overly defensive performance in Times Square. Not to mention, Haney was also in talks with WBO super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez for a fight, but the latter withdrew citing personal reasons.

On the flip side, after a long-awaited Norman Jr. vs. Ennis fight failed to materialize, Norman Jr. defeated Jin Sasaki last month in Japan. However, coming back to Haney vs. Norman Jr., a major update about the fight was just revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Devin Haney vs. Brian Norman Jr.: Venue, date, and undercard revealed

The highly anticipated welterweight title fight between Devin Haney and Brian Norman Jr. has been officially set for Saturday, November 22nd at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The bout will headline the ‘Night of the Champions’ card, a major global boxing event to be broadcast live on DAZN.

via Imago May 19, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, United States: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – May 19: Devin Haney weighs in for his 12-round main-event Undisputed Lightweight championship bout against Vasilly Lomachenko at TopRank on ESPN – Haney v Loma at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 19, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20230519_zsa_p175_092 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

The fight will set up Haney for a title in a third division, marking his second bout at 147. Meanwhile, Anthony Yarde will square off against WBC light-heavyweight champion David Benavidez on the co-main event. Also, on the card, Abdullah Mason will look to win the WBO 135-pound belt against Sam Noakes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, who is scheduled to fight Phumelela Cafu on July 19th with WBC and WBO super flyweight titles on the line, will try to unify the belts with the WBA, which is currently in Fernando Daniel Martinez’s possession.

Some time ago, Devin Haney was struggling to find an opponent, and now, he seems to have landed himself quite the deal, headlining a packed card in November. However, do you agree with Stevenson? Can Haney’s defensive approach end Norman Jr.’s undefeated run?