Shakur Stevenson Reveals Fiery Three-Word Warning He Gave William Zepeda at Faceoff

“No,” a visibly upset Shakur Stevenson said when asked if he was proud of winning the bantamweight silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he lost to Cuba’s Robeisy Ramírez. “I don’t like to lose,” he added. That moment stuck with him, and boom! The very next year, Stevenson turned professional with a chip on his shoulder and fire in his eyes. Since then, he’s carved out an unblemished record, silencing critics with a slick style and a defensive mastery over the past eight years. Critics may throw around terms like “pillow hands” or “boring,” but not every boxer fights the same way. In fact, just last month, Terence Crawford, while defending his friend, quoted Muhammad Ali’s famous line, “Fly like a butterfly, sting like a bee,” which perfectly sums up Stevenson’s style: hit without getting hit. And that’s exactly the game plan Shakur Stevenson’s bringing into his next fight.

On July 12 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, live on DAZN, Shakur Stevenson will finally face his mandatory challenger William Zepeda, a bout originally scheduled before Zepeda opted for a rematch with Tevin Farmer. That rematch is now history, with Zepeda emerging victorious. Now, he’s looking to preserve his perfect record and push it to 34-0. But the same goes for Stevenson, who’s equally determined to keep his undefeated streak alive and defend his WBC lightweight title. With both fighters eyeing victory, only one can walk away with their hand raised. And according to Shakur Stevenson, it’s going to be him, no matter what.

A few hours ago, Ring Magazine took to Instagram with a post captioned, “Shakur Stevenson reveals what he said in heated face-off with William Zepeda 👀.” The post recapped Shakur Stevenson’s comments during their May 15th press conference in New York. While the event itself went smoothly, Stevenson took issue with something that happened after the official face-off photo session. That’s when, according to him, Zepeda dropped the “nice guy” act.

“So we facing off and he was giving me his nice boy act,” Shakur Stevenson recalled. “He [William Zepeda] was acting real nice, and then I see him look at the crowd and he put his hand [index finger] up [on his lips] telling them like he gonna shut them up or something.” That’s exactly when the 27-year-old decided to send a message. Leaning in, he delivered a cold, three-word warning: “I’mma crush you.” The WBC Lightweight champion made it clear the words weren’t just for show. “And I want him to know like I’m gonna crush him. I’m gonna f–k this sh-t up, bro.” Still, that doesn’t mean he’s overlooking Zepeda’s talent.

“He’s a great fighter,” the Newark native admitted. “I ain’t taking that away from him, but he just run into me at the wrong time,” Stevenson warned. Yet, lingering concerns remain. In 2024, Shakur Stevenson pulled out of a scheduled title defense against Joe Cordina due to a ruptured tendon in his knuckle. Earlier this year, he also injured both hands in a bout against Josh Padley. So, can Stevenson’s fragile “glass hands” hold up against Zepeda’s relentless pressure? While critics continue to question, his promoter Eddie Hearn remains confident, offering a bold outlook ahead of the July 12 showdown.

Shakur Stevenson’s hand issues loom before Zepeda fight

In a recent interview with Rick Reeno of The Ring, Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn offered his thoughts on the upcoming clash between Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda, along with an honest take on Stevenson’s long-standing hand concerns. “I think he’s going to land a lot of punches on William Zepeda as well,” Hearn said, drawing a parallel to how the Padley fight unfolded.

While he admitted uncertainty over whether the 27-year-old’s hands will hold up, he confirmed there are currently no complications. “He’s had all the checks, his hands are perfect, but in a fight where you’re landing a lot of punches, you know a lot of power punches against an aggressive fighter,” Hearn added cautiously.

Recognizing the relentless pressure the Mexican knockout artist is known for, Hearn moreover stressed the importance of mental toughness. “I’m sure that the hands will be knocked up in this fight, but it is what it is. You know the one thing you can’t do is show any signs,” he said. “You just got to find a way through.” Despite past issues, Hearn confirmed there were no setbacks during Stevenson’s training camp, signaling that his fighter is physically ready, at least for now.

The British promoter also highlighted what he hopes to see from Stevenson is an aggressive performance similar to his outing against Josh Padley. While that bout, part of the Riyadh Season lineup, was criticized as dull, Shakur Stevenson’s activity told a different story. He landed 188 punches and secured a 9th-round knockout win. Though the level of competition may have been questioned, Hearn defended the fight’s difficulty, pointing out that last-minute opponent changes made it more complicated for Stevenson than it may have appeared.

This time, however, Shakur Stevenson is fully prepared for Zepeda, and Hearn expects a much more decisive statement. “I think he’s going to land a lot of leather on Williams Zepeda,” he said. “So, hopefully the hands hold up in style and he can force that stoppage against a fantastic fighter.”

With this being Shakur Stevenson’s final fight under the Matchroom banner, Hearn simply hopes his star fighter chooses the aggressive route and delivers a powerful performance. With that said, do you think Shakur Stevenson will be able to stay undefeated after facing William Zepeda?