Shakur Stevenson Reveals What Sparked $120K WBC Dispute

Shakur Stevenson is spilling all the details behind his feud with the WBC. The Mexico City–based sanctioning body wasted little time stripping ‘Sugar’ of his lightweight title after his win over Teofimo Lopez at 140 pounds in early February. They cited a rule that prevents a champion from holding their belt in a higher weight class while simultaneously possessing a title from another organization. Stevenson won Lopez’s WBO super lightweight title in that fight.

He had been open to either defending his 140-pound belt or moving back down to lightweight for the right matchup. Naturally, he should have been given some time to decide, but that wasn’t the case. Stevenson claimed the WBC demanded $100K from him. When he refused to pay, he was stripped of the title, even though the WBC had no involvement in the fight. Now, Stevenson has shed more light on the situation, and the amount demanded has risen to $120,000, per Stevenson.

Shakur Stevenson claims WBC and Terence Crawford’s feud made it worse for him

“The president for the WBC, before the fight with Teo got made, I called him,” Stevenson told the ‘7 PM in Brooklyn’ podcast. “And we had a conversation. I said, ‘I want to move up, but I want to move back down for the Teo fight.’ He agreed. He didn’t say [anything] about no money, no nothing. After a couple of weeks in, after the fight got announced and stuff, he started emailing about $120,000. Mind you, I already paid $60,000 for keeping my belt.

“I’m like, ‘Why the f—k would I pay double now because I’m moving up and you don’t have [anything] to do with my fight?’ After that, we answered the emails, we asked him, but I really know he started beefing with ‘Bud’ Crawford, and that’s when the $120,000 thing kind of came to fruition.”

It’s worth noting that late last year, Terence Crawford, a close friend and mentor to Stevenson, verbally destroyed WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman for demanding $300,000 in sanctioning fees for Crawford’s win over Canelo Alvarez in September last year. Crawford, of course, refused to pay the fees, in part because it was way more than what the other three organizations had asked for, so Crawford was also stripped of the title.

Imago 140827) — NANJING, Aug. 27, 2014 — Gold medalist Shakur Stevenson of the United States of America reacts during the awarding ceremony of men s fly (52kg) of boxing at the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, east China s Jiangsu Province, Aug. 27, 2014. )(zc) (SP)YOG-CHINA-NANJING-BOXING ChenxCheng PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

The Newark, New Jersey native has since been in a conversation to face Ryan Garcia, who currently holds the WBC welterweight title. However, it’s unclear what the future holds for Shakur Stevenson. While it appears WBC is getting away with what they did to ‘Sugar’ Stevenson, another sanctioning organization might not be so lucky after what they did to one of the biggest rising stars in the sport.

The IBF could be headed for a lawsuit

Dana White believes a legal battle with the IBF could be on the horizon after the sanctioning body declined to recognize Jai Opetaia’s victory over Brandon Glanton. Speaking after the event, the head of Zuffa Boxing suggested the IBF’s actions appeared suspicious despite the promotion following the required procedures.

Opetaia had already paid the sanctioning fee, and the IBF even sent supervisor Levi Martinez to the event, which left White questioning the organization’s decision afterward.

“[Opetaia] paid his sanctioning fees. [The IBF] flew a guy out here,” White said, pointing out that the IBF belt was prominently displayed during the pre-fight press conference.

According to White, nothing about the event should have been considered disrespectful. He strongly hinted that the situation could escalate legally

“I see lawsuits coming, that’s what I see.”

White added that his promotion “did everything we were supposed to do,” while calling the entire situation “very odd, very unprofessional.”

It appears boxing’s sanctioning bodies have come under scrutiny. While Shakur Stevenson alone may not do much against WBC, the IBF should be worried because Dana White has an entire company behind him. What do you make of all this?