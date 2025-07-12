Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

The road to this high-profile clash between Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda has been anything but smooth. The two were initially slated to meet in October of last year, but the bout was scrapped after Zepeda suffered an arm injury during his fight against Tevin Farmer. Now, the long-awaited showdown is finally set to unfold as Stevenson defends his lightweight title against mandatory challenger Zepeda. The fight will serve as the co-main event on Turki Alalshikh’s “Ring III” card, broadcasting live on DAZN PPV from Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York, starting at 6 p.m. ET. At the final press conference, Stevenson briefly talked over Zepeda and dominated the tone, which has become a talking point among fans and media in the build-up.

Expectations are sky-high. Eddie Hearn promising fans, “You will see true greatness from Shakur Stevenson on Saturday night.” The undefeated champion echoed that sentiment with confidence, declaring at the press conference, “I’m coming to whoop his a–.” Titles and legacy are on the line for Stevenson, especially after Turki Alalshikh vowed to put him in a “Shrinking ring” to prevent the Newark native from playing extra defensive. With both fighters entering the ring unbeaten, the stakes couldn’t be higher. All that’s left now is for fans to watch how it all unfolds in Queens.

Predicting Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda : Who has better stats and record?

With an unblemished record and victories over several notable names in the lower divisions, Shakur Stevenson has already carved out an elite résumé in just seven years as a professional, by becoming a three-division world champion and is now coming off a dominant ninth-round TKO win over Josh Padley in February. Having fought 23 bouts and totaled 166 rounds, Stevenson now boasts a knockout rate of 47.83%.

Meanwhile, WBC Interim World Lightweight Champion William Zepeda brings his own unbeaten record into the spotlight. The Mexican standout has the edge in professional experience, having fought 33 bouts and gone 160 rounds, with a far higher knockout ratio of 81.82%. Statistically, Zepeda appears to hold the advantage. But fights are rarely decided by numbers alone. So, let’s take a closer look at the elements that might shift the course of this much-anticipated clash.

Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Starting with the physical dimensions, Shakur Stevenson stands at 5′8″ (173 cm), giving up a slight height advantage to William Zepeda, who measures 5′9″ (175 cm). The reach follows a similar pattern. Shakur Stevenson has a 68″ (173 cm) reach, while Zepeda edges ahead with 69½″ (177 cm). At the official weigh-in, Stevenson tipped the scales at 135 lbs, narrowly outweighing Zepeda, who came in at 134½ lbs. However, that difference is negligible, especially considering Zepeda previously knocked out Giovanni Cabrera (who weighed 137 lbs) in just three rounds last year at Toyota Arena in Ontario.

Now, from betting perspective, the 28-year-old enters this co-main event as a significant -1000 favorite, with Zepeda sitting at +550. The odds suggest a clear gap, yet many in the boxing world view this as the toughest test of Stevenson’s career due to their contrasting styles. For underdog bettors, Zepeda represents strong value. But which of the two will manage to keep their unbeaten record intact?

If Stevenson wins, fans want him to pursue a big fight with Gervonta “Tank” Davis. He has stated that this matchup is possible, but only after he defeats Zepeda. Golden Boy President Floyd Schofield Jr. is eyeing a matchup for his fighter against the winner of Berlanga-Sheeraz. This sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown, regardless of the outcome.

Shakur Stevenson has faced scrutiny over the past two years. He may want to make a bold statement by seeking a stoppage tonight. He’s too cerebral to engage in long exchanges with a puncher like Zepeda. Stevenson will likely use his trademark in-and-out movement and accurate potshots to control the tempo. Stevenson is favored to win by decision, whether split or unanimous. However, Zepeda poses a threat if he can adjust during the fight. Who do you think will win tonight?