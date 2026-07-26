“She Look Like AB”: 50 Cent’s Claressa Shields Troll Post Gets a Nod From Alycia Baumgardner

Claressa Shields is looking forward to achieving greatness once again as she challenges Kaye Scott for the WBC and WBA middleweight championships in her official move back down from heavyweight. But before she enters the ring on August 15th, 50 Cent reignited his beef with the champion boxer with a post trolling her on her appearance.

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Taking to Instagram, the hip-hop star posted a photo of Claressa Shields in the middle of what appears to be a makeup session. The famed rapper mocked her appearance, while comparing her to a male athlete.

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“Nah man, that motherf—er handsome 👀she look like AB LOL,” 50 Cent captioned the post.

Well, it’s not entirely clear who 50 Cent was referring to by “AB,” but there are two likely possibilities. He could be referring to either former world champion boxer Adrien Broner or former NFL star Antonio Brown. However, one thing seems more or less clear: the famous rapper appeared to be implying that Claressa Shields looked like a man while undergoing what appears to be a wig installation, turning the post into yet another brutal troll from 50 Cent.

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The troll coming from 50 Cent hardly comes as a surprise, as the two have been at each other’s throats for years.

The New York-based rapper was also embroiled in a long-standing beef with Shields’ partner, Papoose, who is also a rapper. Their friction reportedly started when 50 Cent appeared to support Papoose’s ex-wife, Remy Ma, during her prison sentence between 2008 and 2014 by writing appeals for her. After she got out, the rap star’s public flirtation with Remy Ma as well as compliments regarding her weight loss added to the beef between the two. The beef between them remained strong even after Papoose’s separation from his ex-wife and continued after he began dating Claressa Shields.

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As the dispute escalated, the famous rapper reportedly posted jokes on social media about Papoose and also took shots at the five-division champion. 50 Cent accused Papoose of spending Shields’ money and also reportedly shared an edited clip of the boxer approaching him onstage, only for him to reject her. Following a heated back-and-forth between them on social media, Shields finally responded, saying they should stop involving her in the dispute.

Imago Claressa Shields, USA Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS women s middleweight boxing, Riocentro – Pavilion 6, 2016-08-17 c WIXTRÖM PETER / Aftonbladet / IBL Bildbyra * * * EXPRESSEN OUT * * * AFTONBLADET / 85326 Rio de Janeiro Brazil x2512x *** Claressa Shields, USA Rio 2016 Olympic Games, women s middleweight boxing, Riocentro Pavilion 6, 2016 08 17 c WIXTRÖM PETER Aftonbladet IBL Bildbyra EXPRESSEN OUT AFTONBLADET 85326 Rio de Janeiro Brazil sport x2512x PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxDENxNORxSWExFIN Copyright: xPeterxWixtröm/Aftonbladet/TTx Rio 2016 Olympic Games, women s middleweight boxing, Riocentro –

Later, 50 Cent took a backseat from the beef by stating on Instagram that he’s a massive Claressa Shields “fan” and thinks she’s an “amazing fighter.” In fact, the rapper also wished Shields luck in her next fight. So, with his latest trolling, the 51-year-old has seemingly reignited the beef once again.

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Now, alongside 50 Cent, Alycia Baumgardner also added fuel to the fire by liking the post. She also has a history of animosity with Claressa Shields, which could potentially revive their rivalry once again.

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Alycia Baumgardner and Claressa Shields nearly came to blows

Back in 2023, Alycia Baumgardner stirred the pot massively by publicly calling out Claressa Shields for a superfight at 147 lbs. ‘The GWOAT’ accepted the matchup, but she urged Baumgardner to climb up and face her at 154 lbs, confidently stating that she would get her “a— whooped” in that weight class.

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After their animosity peaked, ‘The Bomb’ poured cold water on the possibility during a 2025 Q&A session, mentioning that the weight disparity between them was too steep and that their career goals were different. So, Baumgardner seemingly shut down the possibility of the fight. However, the rivalry didn’t die between them, as Shields and Baumgardner engaged in an altercation at the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano event in May this year, where Shields apparently slapped Baumgardner’s hand away.

Following this, Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions banned Shields from attending their future events. However, the five-division champion released a lengthy statement regarding the altercation, where she alleged Baumgardner had attacked her over the past four years, which ultimately led to the conflict.

“There is documented history of attacks and threats by this person over 4 years that led to this moment, and that history will speak for itself,” Shields wrote on social media. “There is a difference between aggression and protection. I stand on integrity. I stand on what I’ve built.

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“I’m a champion. I carry that everywhere I go not just in title, but in how I move, what I protect, and what I refuse to accept. I’ve fought too hard and come too far to let anyone rewrite my story or define my character. Any further false allegations, or defamation of character will be handled accordingly by my legal team.”

With 50 Cent and Alycia Baumgardner seemingly joining forces to troll Claressa Shields, it would be interesting to see how the beef develops once she finishes business against Kaye Scott on August 15. But looking at the latest developments, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that ‘The GWOAT’ could have some words ready for them if she gets her hands on the belts.