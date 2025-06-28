60% of Jake Paul’s Net Worth After $30M Mike Tyson Fight Comes From Outside Boxing

“I’m not fighting for money. I’m fighting because I want to and I love it.” In 2020, when Jake Paul made his professional debut, no one thought it would be a success. However, in just 5 years, The Problem Child has become the focal point of the sport, often being associated with the biggest fights of the year.

Last year in November, he made headlines with a massive boxing event with the legendary Mike Tyson that was viewed live on Netflix by an estimated 108 million people worldwide. Now, months later, he steps into the ring again, facing former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) is already claiming the fight tonight will break the Honda Center’s gate record in Anaheim. With Jake Paul consistently ranking among the highest-paid boxers and headlining record-breaking events, fans are eager to know more about his financial status. Let’s dive in.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jake Paul’s net worth, Mike Tyson’s purse, and career earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jake Paul has a net worth of $100 million in 2025 and has been earning more than $30 million every year since 2021. Forbes even listed that the Cleveland native made $45 million in 2022, on the back of his athletic pursuits only. They excluded his earnings from YouTube and other business ventures, showcasing just how huge he had become in just two years in the sport. Recently, Paul claimed his net worth is nearing a billion dollars, though this claim remains unverified. According to Sports Illustrated, his net worth stood at $80 million just 11 days before the historic Mike Tyson fight on Netflix. After earning a reported $40 million purse for that clash, it jumped into the nine-figure mark. However, Jake Paul later denied the claims himself, revealing that his real earnings from that fight were around low 30 million.

AD

via Imago Netflix & Most Valuable Promotions Boxing Event Fight Night, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, United States 15/11/2024 Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Jake Paul and Mike Tyson after the fight Jake Paul and Mike Tyson after the fight 15/11/2024 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO/EdxMulhollandx EM2_7521

While the 28-year-old has several businesses and sponsorships, his main source of income is boxing. He had his boxing debut against Deji Olatunji in an exhibition in 2018, where he earned $2,267,500. He immediately turned pro a year later, where his first big test came in the form of Nate Robinson. For the fight, ‘El Gallo’ took home $1.2 million guaranteed purse, followed by a $2 million purse against Tyron Woodley.

The huge paychecks continued with him earning $1.5 million against Anderson Silva and reportedly $3.2 million excluding the PPV earnings against Tommy Fury, his only career loss. However, the blow of that loss was softened when he took home almost $30 million in total earnings. The following bouts followed a similar pay structure before Jake Paul faced Mike Tyson, breaking several records.

Currently, he hasn’t disclosed his total earnings from the Chavez Jr. fight. However, with the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) listing his guaranteed purse at $300,000, estimates indicate he could pocket $8-10 million after including PPV shares. After the Tyson clash, Jake Paul has established himself as one of the most lucrative boxers, with even Gervonta Davis, Oleksandr Usyk, and Daniel Dubois eyeing a fight against him for a quick payday. At the moment, his future in boxing looks secure.

However, even if the 28-year-old decides to leave the squared circle, he won’t struggle much. With several business ventures and still a very active YouTube channel, his backup earning sources are well established.

Jake Paul’s YouTube earnings, endorsements

Even before entering the squared circle, the 28-year-old has amassed substantial financial leverage with his YouTube career. The Problem Child was one of the biggest creators on the platform. The channel is still running strong, with Forbes ranking him at 3rd in their Top Creators chart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul) Expand Post

Forbes further estimates Jake Paul’s lifetime YouTube earnings at $15-20 million, with his channel still generating $2-5 million annually. Despite his polarizing persona, The Problem Child has secured major endorsement deals. He represented brands like BooHooman, RNBO Clothing, SPRAYGROUND, and Celsius. Through these partnerships, he earns approximately $5-10 million annually.

Furthermore, several reports cite that the 28-year-old has also invested $13 million in bond deposits and government bonds, earning him an interest of $3 million every year. Back in 2019, Paul dabbled in the world of business ventures, co-founding the online sports betting platform Betr.

You can question the 11-1 boxer’s skills all you like, but his knack for making money is undeniable. Everything he takes on turns to profit, and with Paul now venturing into real estate, his Midas touch only grows more evident.

Jake Paul’s $39 million ranch, properties, and cars

A few months after the Mike Tyson fight, El Gallo purchased a “Southlands” ranch. According to reports, the ranch cost him $39 million, and he used the entirety of Tyson’s payday on it. Well, it is absolutely worth it as the 5,653-acre estate features lakes, creeks, a duck pond, eagle lake, trophy deer, quail hunting & spring-fed streams, making it one of the best places to reside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Estates (@realestates.tv) Expand Post

The 28-year-old owns multiple properties. The ‘Taj MaPaul’ in Puerto Rico, purchased in 2023 for $24.5 million plus $3.1 million in renovations. Calabasas, CA estate, which he purchased for $6.925 million in 2017. He sold it in 2021 for $6.15 million. Certainly not his best investment.

Coming to his car collection, Jake Paul is a Motörhead. The Cleveland native’s car collection is valued at an estimated $3-5 million. From a Ferrari to a Lamborghini to a Rolls-Royce to even a Toyota Tacoma, the 28-year-old has a whopping 10 vehicles in his garage.

Vehicle Estimated Price Dodge Ram 1500 $40,000 Toyota Tacoma $50,000 Tesla Model X $100,000 BMW M5 Competition $103,500 Lamborghini Huracán Performante $245,000 Ferrari 458 Italia $245,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom $440,000 Custom Ford Focus (Price Not Specified) Ferrari SF90 Spyder $600,000 Monster Truck $100,000

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jake Paul’s rapid rise in boxing is remarkable, considering he wasn’t a professional boxer five years ago. Boxing has earned him millions, but it’s only one part of his vast financial empire. Outside the ring, his income streams are substantial: YouTube generates approximately $15-20 million annually, his ‘The Taj MaPaul’ property is valued at around $25 million, his car collection is worth $5 million, he holds $13 million in bonds, and a $39 million ranch adds to his wealth. Excluding boxing earnings and the substantial taxes he incurs on a yearly basis, these assets alone add up to around $90-100 million, representing well above 60-70% of his current net worth. Hence, Paul’s claim of having around a billion dollars in total assets.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Looking ahead, by the end of 2025, his net worth could surpass well over $100 million. However, based on these figures, his total net worth, including boxing earnings, may already be closer to $140-150 million. This estimate does not account for his investments in Betr, or W, his men’s personal care brand, which could further boost his wealth when they go public in a few years.

What’s your take on Jake Paul’s net worth potentially surpassing the $150 million mark by next year?