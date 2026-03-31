Sky Sports Announces Historic Deal With Jake Paul

Jake Paul just made one of the biggest moves of his boxing career, and it didn’t happen inside the ring. The influencer-turned-fighter is now pushing his promotion company into a new phase after securing a landmark broadcast deal that could reshape women’s boxing in the UK.

“It’s a new dawn for women’s boxing on Sky Sports,” said Sky Sports journalist Andy Scott while announcing a multi-year deal with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). “We can confirm two all-women’s UK fight cards every year, starting this Sunday. This is just the beginning.”

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Paul and his business partner Nakisa Bidarian built MVP with a clear vision: create a global platform that prioritizes fighter pay, visibility, and long-term investment in women’s boxing.

That vision now scales through Sky Sports, one of the biggest sports broadcasters in the UK and Ireland. This also isn’t Paul’s first move in the space, as MVP made an early statement by signing Amanda Serrano as its first major athlete.

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That move paid off quickly. Serrano’s trilogy fight with Katie Taylor in July 2025 reportedly generated around $2.63 million, the highest gate in women’s boxing history, giving MVP immediate credibility in the space.

Now, with Sky Sports backing the project, MVP is taking that blueprint to a much bigger stage.

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What are the first events under Jake Paul’s MVP and Sky Sports partnership?

Although Jake Paul‘s Most Valuable Promotions organized multiple boxing events, they have yet to step into the UK. The partnership with Sky Sports is a significant step towards that. According to the announcement, the television brand will exclusively broadcast two all-female UK fight nights every year as part of its multi-year deal.

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The partnership kicks off on April 5 with MVPW 01 at Olympia in London, headlined by a lightweight world title clash between Caroline Dubois and Terri Harper, while Ellie Scotney defends her titles against Mayelli Flores in the co-main event.

Weeks later, MVP and Sky Sports will promote a similar card, but in a different venue. While Olympia will host MVPW 01, Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden will host the MVPW 02 card. Successive events with women’s world titles as headliners. This time, unified super-featherweight world champion Alycia Baumgardner will defend her belts against Bo Mi Re Shin.

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Additionally, in the co-main event, WBO and IBF super middleweight champion Shadasia Green will return. In front of her, there will be a challenge coming from Lani Daniels. Well, on paper, both the cards look promising. And what’s better than this to kick off a revolution in women’s boxing?

On that note, do share your predictions on the fights below!