“Sometimes You Just Want to…”- Ryan Garcia Defiant as Persistent Health Issues Loom Over Comeback

Look, we all have bad days. Whether it’s dealing with a tough boss at work or just trying to stay afloat when life gets overwhelming, sometimes all we need is a little time to reset, and the same goes for Ryan Garcia. Sure, he had a year off, and many argue that should’ve been enough time to regroup, sharpen his skills, and come back strong against Rolando Romero. But not everyone functions the same way. So when Ryan Garcia now seems visibly weighed down by expectations and public pressure, maybe what he really needs isn’t more criticism, it’s a bit of understanding and space to breathe.

Still, that didn’t stop Bill Haney from taking another jab at him and his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya. After De La Hoya suggested that Ryan Garcia should take another year off to fully heal his hand and return when he’s mentally and physically ready, the elder Haney reshared the post with a sarcastic “Ostarine Break? 🧐🤷🏾‍♂️” comment, clearly throwing shade. Meanwhile, KingRy’s been trying to work through his slump, getting back into routines like cycling and opening up to fans online. But everyone has their limit, and the 26-year-old finally responded, once again sharing how he truly feels.

Just hours ago, Ryan Garcia took to Instagram story, sharing an old TikTok of himself hitting the punching bag with the caption, “Sometimes you just want to hit something.” An honest moment that revealed just how much he’s been carrying emotionally. He followed that up by posting a DM he received, where someone harshly claimed, “Ur career is over bc of ur hand bc if u fight ur excuse will be ur hand u won’t be the same.”

Ryan Garcia also didn’t hold himself and fired back with, “You lost your mind with that take.” Interestingly, the critic quickly switched tone, adding, “I hope not I really be putting money on you but anyways hili Ryan hope ur hand heals the right way so u can get bk to it.”

That sudden change of heart clearly amused Ryan Garcia, who screengrabbed the exchange and posted it with the caption, “The switch up always amazes me 😂😂😂.” But he didn’t stop there. The Victorville native doubled down with a message of defiance: “Y’all going to eat your words when l come back strong asf, one bad night won’t determine me. I’m 26 l still haven’t got into my prime.” For those who were starting to question whether this was the end of the road for him, Ryan Garcia made it clear: the comeback was already in motion.

And if that wasn’t enough, he went one step further. On X, Ryan Garcia posted just three words that said it all: “I’m not leaving.” It was a powerful statement, especially after his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, suggested he take time off to heal fully. But Garcia isn’t interested in taking a back seat. Despite still dealing with lingering issues from his hand surgery, this isn’t the first time he’s been open about his struggles, and it likely won’t be the last.

No time-outs for Ryan Garcia

A few days ago, Ryan Garcia shared a photo of his post-surgery hand on Instagram with a short but powerful caption: “I’ll be back.” Moreover, he also took to X to open up about something far deeper than physical injury: his mental battles. “I know a lot of men out there struggle to speak up. It’s hard. Facing what you’re going through mentally isn’t easy,” he wrote, offering a rare and raw insight into the emotional toll behind the scenes.

Ryan Garcia’s words struck a chord, not just because they were heartfelt, but because they came from real, personal experience. “We’re taught to just push through, to grind, to bury the pain and keep moving like nothing’s wrong,” he admitted. “I’ve done that. I’ve been there.” The pain, as he describes it, didn’t fade; it stayed with him, quietly shaping how he treated people, how he saw himself, and how he moved through the world. The 26-year-old said, “I’ve battled heavy depression. I’ve faced mental demons most people wouldn’t even understand.”

The signs, as many now realize, have been there for a while. Back in 2022, during a revealing interview on Inside Boxing Live with Dan Canobbio, a then-23-year-old undefeated Garcia opened up about the darkest point of his life. “When I was deep in it, I didn’t think I was gonna live,” he confessed. He turned to d——-, something he said he rarely did, and fell into a place so dark he contemplated ending it all. That led to his withdrawal from the highly anticipated fight against Javier Fortuna. Fans were stunned at the time. Looking back now, it all feels tragically clear.

With that said, it looks like Ryan Garcia is gearing up to bring the heat for real this time. So, when he makes his return, who would you want to see him fight next?