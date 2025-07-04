“Stay Away From Barrios” Roy Jones Jr. Gives Honest Verdict on Manny Pacquiao’s Comeback at 46

The news of Manny Pacquiao’s return at age 46 stunned fans, and the outcome of his July 19 comeback bout against Mario Barrios for the welterweight title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas is expected to have a similar impact. If Pacquiao loses, critics will argue that 46 is simply too late for a boxer to stage a meaningful comeback. But if he wins, supporters will hail it as yet another unexpected feat from a man known for defying the odds. Among those rooting for him is none other than boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.

The same day Manny Pacquiao was announced as part of the International Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2025, Roy Jones Jr. shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight. When asked by Elie Seckbach of EsNews who he was backing, ‘Captain Hook’ didn’t hesitate. “I gotta go with Pacquiao,” he said. Jones explained that Manny Pacquiao is an “old school” fighter, cut from the same cloth as himself. “We fought for the love of the game,” he added. And now, Jones stands firmly by that belief.

A fresh update arrived just an hour ago when Boxing News+ shared a new Instagram post captioned, “📣 @royjonesjrofficial explains why he has no worries about Manny Pacquiao heading into #PacquiaoBarrios.” In the clip, Roy Jones Jr. dismissed concerns about Pacquiao’s age and revealed the key to victory. According to the former multi-division champion, it all comes down to strategy. “You stay away from Barrios for the first six rounds and box smartly, he’ll beat Barrios,” Jones said. “But if he goes in there trying to trade, Barrios will catch him.”

Jones, who returned to the ring in 2023 at age 54 to face Anthony Pettis, knows what it’s like to battle younger opponents. Despite a five-year hiatus, he went eight full rounds and held his own in a competitive bout. And the final scorecards: 74-78, 76-76, and 75-77, only showed that even in defeat, he proved age doesn’t necessarily define performance. Drawing from that experience, Jones questions the logic behind doubting Pacquiao’s capabilities: “How can a man that fought at 54 years old have any concerns about anybody under that age?”

“I love him more than I love myself? No way. So I’m 54, why worry about him at 46?” Jones added. “Manny is a consummate professional. He knows how to handle himself. He knows what he is up against. He know what he is challenging before he go in there. He knows what Barrios is. He knows everything about Barrios.” Jones further praised PacMan as one of the all-time greats, reminding fans of the wars Pacquiao has endured and the champions he’s faced at their peak. “Manny is different than a lot of guys,” he said. “He’s special.” Still, with the bell approaching on July 19, the 62-8 boxer will have to prove it all over again, this time as just another contender in the eyes of his opponent.

Manny Pacquiao the icon? Not in Mario Barrios’ eyes

In a recent interview, San Antonio native Mario Barrios directly addressed the criticism surrounding his upcoming bout with Manny Pacquiao. While he acknowledged the disrespect he’s received, Barrios made it clear he’s not fazed by Manny Pacquiao’s legendary status. “Originally getting the fight, I was pretty blown away,” he admitted. “But during training camp and everything I’m not training with the mentality that I am getting ready to fight an icon fight a legend. At the end of the day, he’s just another man trying to fight for my title.” Though honored to share the ring with Pacquiao, the 30-year-old emphasized that sentiment won’t soften his approach, he’s focused on protecting what’s his.

Barrios moreover continued to speak respectfully of Pacquiao’s legacy, but underscored that admiration will mean nothing once the opening bell sounds. “I respect everything he’s done in the sport, and the person he is outside the ring,” Barrios said. “All the respect it’s going to be there like it’s all smiles between both of us for right now. But I know, come fight night, we are both going there with bad intentions. He’s going trying to take my title and I got to do whatever it takes to make sure he doesn’t.”

Support also comes from boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, who recently voiced public encouragement and said perhaps Pacquiao “knows what’s best for him,” reinforcing that the comeback aligns with Pacquiao’s own passion, not mere spectacle.

So now, as Manny Pacquiao looks to rewrite history by becoming the oldest welterweight champion ever, breaking even his own record, his return has stirred both excitement and concern in the boxing world. Despite talk of future fights against big names like Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney, and Ryan Garcia, all eyes remain on how he performs on July 19. With Roy Jones Jr. offering strategic advice like staying cautious early and boxing smart, the question now is: will Manny Pacquiao take that to heart, and will it be enough?