Stephanie Han Relationship Status: All About Pro Boxer and Police Officer’s Husband, Job Gracia

Holly Holm is set to step back into the boxing ring for just the second time since resuming her boxing career. Her opponent? Stephanie Han, an El Paso police officer and mother of two who has rapidly emerged as one of the sport’s most compelling stories. The two are scheduled to clash on Saturday, January 3, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

While Holm’s return alone has generated significant buzz, it’s Han who has truly captured public attention. Her ability to juggle multiple high-pressure roles has only added intrigue to an already fascinating matchup. Despite her growing profile inside the ring, much of Han’s personal life remains out of the spotlight—particularly details about her husband, Job Abner Gracia.

Who is Job Gracia, Stephanie Han’s husband?

They say there’s a great woman behind every successful man. However, in Stephanie Han’s case, things are quite the opposite. Job Gracia, Han’s husband, is the central pillar in her life, supporting her remarkable career as a boxer, police officer, and a mother from behind the scenes. Professionally, Gracia works in education and athletics, serving as a varsity volleyball coach at Young Women’s Academy within the El Paso Independent School District.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Han (@stephhan09)

Despite having his own career, Gracia doesn’t shy away from helping Han train—literally holding her punching bags during training sessions. For Gracia, Han is an admirable figure, evident from the way he speaks about her. He once said that it’s remarkable to see his wife’s dedication to everything in her life, adding that watching Stephanie balance family, work, and elite-level boxing has earned his respect for her talent and discipline.

And that respect goes both ways. Han continues to credit her husband for being her foundation, emphasizing how vital his support has been throughout her boxing career. The couple recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, and Gracia remains her most vital teammate. Regardless, Han isn’t the only fighter in the family.

Stephanie Han has fighting siblings

It’s actually a miracle that Han didn’t start her boxing career at an early age. Why? Well, because fighting appears to be woven into the family’s history. The El Paso, Texas, native was raised in a household where combat sports were mandatory. Han and her siblings were introduced to martial arts at a young age under the guidance of her father, Master Bae Han.

“There [are] five kids in my family, and he made all of us do martial arts,” Stephanie once explained. Her siblings went on to carve out impressive paths of their own. Sister Jennifer Han became a world champion and even challenged Katie Taylor for the lightweight title, while brother Abraham Han enjoyed a solid professional career, finishing with 26 wins.

Both are now retired but remain closely involved in Stephanie’s career. Abraham believes deeply in her potential, saying, “If you tell Stephanie she can’t do something, she will go and work hard to accomplish it.”

Clearly, Stephanie Han has plenty of support behind her in the upcoming fight against Holly Holm. Whether this support will help her create an upset is yet to be seen. But what do you think about her married life?