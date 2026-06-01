“Still Hits Different”: 59YO Mike Tyson’s Training Footage Impresses Fans Amid Floyd Mayweather Fight Uncertainty

Mike Tyson might be fighting for money, but he looks good doing it. The 59-year-old was scheduled to face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in April and then again on May 30. As you can tell, the fight didn’t happen as the dates went by. While this may suggest the bout was canned, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

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Some reports suggest that the exhibition was pushed back to fall because of an injury Tyson suffered in training. But the problem with that is that Mayweather is also scheduled to face Mike Zambidis in June and Manny Pacquiao in a rematch in September. Naturally, this makes the fate of the Floyd-Tyson fight uncertain. But Tyson hasn’t stopped training.

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He recently hopped on X to share a ‘Behind the Mike’ episode, which revealed training and sparring footage in his ‘Mike Tyson Boxing Club’ in Riyadh. It’s currently unclear whether the footage is recent or was recorded weeks or months in advance. In any case, according to a report from Casino[dot]org, Tyson was asked about the bout.

“There’s not much I can talk [about], but it’s pretty interesting,” Tyson said. “I’m just happy that I’m in the condition I’m in to be able to do this to the degree that I can.”

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While Mike Tyson continues to wait on clarity surrounding his proposed exhibition with Floyd Mayweather, the boxing legend’s comeback plans remain clouded in uncertainty. Mayweather, meanwhile, appears tied up in a growing list of legal disputes. There are multiple lawsuits filed both against him and by him, further fueling doubts about the fight.

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The 59-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision loss to influencer boxer Jake Paul in November 2024. This was his first professional outing since retiring in 2005. Yet neither his age nor the massive gap between his fights has done anything to diminish fans’ admiration. After watching Tyson’s ‘Behind the Mike’ episode, fans quickly started praising him.

Mike Tyson inspires fans with his training

One fan was left in awe of Tyson’s discipline at the age of 59. “Mike Tyson’s level of discipline and dedication is still inspiring to watch,” the user wrote. But an actual fight is very different from the training video he shared. A quick burst of energy that lasts a few seconds doesn’t make him fight-ready.

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Another user branded Tyson a beast. “Mike, my brother, is still a beast.🥊,” the user posted. Tyson was once known for his ferocious power, which made him one of the most feared fighters in the heavyweight division.

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Someone else was impressed by Tyson’s determination. “Still hits different seeing that old-school grit,” the user commented. Hopefully, that grit won’t lead to some unwanted injuries.

The next user felt Mike Tyson is as aggressive in training as he is in a bout. “Mike Tyson training footage always looks like someone forgot to tell him it was just practice,” the user remarked. Interestingly, Tyson has had a series of legendary trainers throughout his career. Cus D’Amato, Kevin Rooney, Teddy Atlas, among others.

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This fan, meanwhile, was just happy to see Tyson in shape. “Good to see you in shape, Michael 👍🏻🙏🏻,” the fan commented. Mike Tyson’s full name is Michael Gerard Tyson.

From the looks of things, Mike Tyson is ready for an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather. And even the fans sound excited. But do you think the exhibition will actually happen?