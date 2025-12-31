“Stop”: Jarrell Miller Makes Emotional Plea After Family Car Crash as Anthony Joshua Story Hits Home

The boxing world is still reeling from the horrific accident involving Anthony Joshua that claimed the lives of two of his friends. Now, it appears Jarrell Miller has been touched by similar pain, as one of his relatives has reportedly suffered a serious accident of their own.

This comes shortly after ‘Big Baby’ Miller took to Instagram, sending his prayers to Joshua following the crash in Nigeria. “We ain’t friends, but as warrior and human beings, my heart goes out to you,” Miller wrote. “Prayers go out to you, your friends, and family. Get well, bruv. Life is truly [too] short.” So, what exactly happened to Miller’s relative?

Jarrell Miller reveals chilling coincidence

After his initial post, Miller returned to the platform to explain what had happened to one of his family members. “When I first heard about the AJ situation, it didn’t really affect me too much,” Miller said in a video. Although Joshua’s accident hadn’t impacted him at first, the situation gradually began to weigh on his mind as more details emerged.

“What if that was my cousin or my homeboys, you know, my road dogs,” Miller had begun asking himself. The thought deepened his empathy for Anthony Joshua and ultimately prompted his earlier Instagram post. Shortly afterward, however, Jarrell Miller received devastating news: his cousin and aunt had been involved in a serious accident.

“I kid you not, on my kids, within five seconds of me posting that, my little cousin posted up a picture and a video of him and my aunt in a car accident,” Miller added in his video. “Two o’clock in the morning, LA time, where somebody was speeding over the bridge, rear-ended him, and almost knocked him off the bridge into the water.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JARRELL KHALID BIGBABY MILLER (@bigbabymiller)

The incident brought home the reality of what Joshua has been going through. “I don’t even know how to even express myself… I’m never really lost for words,” Miller said, before choking up and offering Joshua someone to talk to if needed. He also urged people not to circulate videos from the crash because his children may end up watching them.

“Y’all really need to stop sharing that video online because my kids are online as well, watching some of that stuff. My cousins out here are watching them stuff online, bro. And my kids are underage, bro,” he added. Miller ended the video by wishing Joshua a speedy recovery and calling on people to be better—or “we finished.”

In the meantime, there’s an update on Joshua’s injuries.

Mom rushed to the hospital after the Anthony Joshua crash

Anthony Joshua’s mother, Yeta Odusanya, rushed to his hospital bedside in Lagos after he survived a deadly car crash. According to The Sun, the 36-year-old remains under observation at Duchess International Hospital, with sources saying his injuries are “not as severe as first thought.”

While he is expected to stay hospitalized for a few more days, he is receiving private, one-on-one care as doctors continue to assess both his physical and mental condition following the traumatic incident. Family members initially struggled to reach the former heavyweight champion.

Joshua’s uncle, Adedamola Joshua, described the moment the family learned of the crash as devastating. “We did not know on time that he was involved in an accident—it was really a rude shock to the family,” he said. He added that relatives were unable to see Joshua immediately due to his status.

But confirmed the family has since been reassured. “They have assured us that Joshua is fine.”

That being said, it appears that despite the deadly crash, Anthony Joshua has miraculously managed to come out of it relatively unscathed. Jarrell Miller, in the meantime, appears to be grappling with shock of his own. What do you make of Miller’s situation?