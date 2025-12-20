‘Suspended’ Jake Paul Reveals True Extent of Jaw Injury in Bold Canelo Callout

On December 19th, Jake Paul suffered his second career loss when Anthony Joshua knocked him out in the main event. The fight lasted longer than most fans expected, but the British juggernaut eventually landed the finishing shot in the sixth round to close the show. But does that mean ‘El Gallo’ is done? Not even close, as he still called out Canelo Alvarez with a broken jaw.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Following the brutal loss, ‘El Gallo’ skipped the post-fight press conference and drove straight to the hospital. After thorough checking, doctors revealed that Paul suffered not a single but a double broken jawbone, which he showed off online with a massive 10-day callout to the Mexican boxing star.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Paul calls out Canelo Alvarez following Anthony Joshua loss

“Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days,” Jake Paul wrote on X.

For the unversed, both boxing superstars almost faced each other on May 3 in Las Vegas. But, just before the anticipated bout, it fell out because Canelo signed the lucrative four-year deal with Riyadh Season, without any further talks of them meeting in the future. However, Paul is still hopeful to bag this money fight as he further posted about moving to cruiserweight after losing to Joshua.

“Jaw broken. Heart and b—s intact. Time to rest, recover, and return to Cruiserweight.” The Problem Child further posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the Mexican superstar also faced a crushing loss against Terence Crawford on September 13th, losing his undisputed super-middleweight title. Following that defeat, the WBO gave Canelo Alvarez approval to face Junior Makabu for the 200 lbs title. So, it’s looking hard for Paul to get a shot at an opponent he wanted to face for a long time. Also, there’s another factor that would halt the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s quick turnaround.

Reportedly, Jake Paul has received a medical suspension of 607 days after getting his jaw shattered by Anthony Joshua’s hands. On the other hand, the victorious Brit also got a mandatory 7-day rest period. However, looking at the 28-year-old’s injury, it won’t be a stretch to say that he might be out for an even longer time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Still, at the time of adversity, fans have been appreciating ‘The Problem Child’s grit, determination because he lasted over five rounds against a former two-division champion. Nevertheless, the fact remains that he lost to Joshua. Hence, the wagerers who put money on him also lost some big bucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drake loses $200K betting on ‘The Problem Child’

The Canadian rapper, Drake, might be worldwide famous for his marvelous tracks, but he’s equally infamous for placing bets on combat sports. Most of his bets turn into heavy losses, due to which the celebrity has originated a new curse, called the ‘Drake curse’. After many fighters succumbed to this curse, this time, Jake Paul has fallen victim to it.

Before the judgment day, Drake wagered $200K on ‘The Problem Child’, with an Instagram story writing, “Jakeyyyy boy, lock the f— in,” aiming to get an enormous $1,640,000 in return. But, like most of the time, fate wasn’t at his side, as Anthony Joshua brutally knocked out Jake Paul in the headliner. As a result, the Canadian had to bear a heavy loss.

Now, as we know, Drake would again place another big bet whenever ‘El Gallo’ or other superstar fights, hoping to hit the jackpot. However, it would be interesting to see whether the rapper picks Paul in his future bets after witnessing this massive knockout.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, do you think Jake Paul would actually rebound even after facing such a substantial defeat? Also, will Canelo Alvarez welcome a clash against ‘The Problem Child’? Let us know in the comments section below.