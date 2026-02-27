Tahmir Smalls vs. Abel Ramos Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Walkaround Weight, Reach, & Rankings

The classic prospect-versus-veteran clash between Tahmir Smalls and Abel Ramos is set for Desert Diamond Arena on Saturday, February 28, 2026. The fight was added to the Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Nunez card in January earlier this year by Matchroom Boxing. However, the bigger question is, who will win?

The 10-round welterweight bout will see Smalls defend his WBA Continental North America Welterweight title. While much of the attention will be focused on the main event, the undercard fight between Tahmir Smalls and Abel Ramos has also gained significant traction. So, here’s who is most likely going to win based on their records so far.

Tahmir Smalls vs. Abel Ramos: ranking, stats, and record comparison

Smalls will step in with a perfect 16-0 record, including 11 knockouts, and is currently ranked No. 9 by the WBA in the welterweight division. In contrast, Ramos holds a 28-6 record with 22 knockouts but does not feature in the rankings of any major sanctioning body.

Ramos was inactive throughout 2025 and is coming off a split-decision draw against former WBC champion Mario Barrios. At 34, he is the older of the two and has won just one of his last four fights, losing two during that stretch. He stands 5′9″ (175 cm) tall with a reach of 69 inches (175 cm).

Smalls, meanwhile, stayed far more active, competing four times last year. At 26, he not only holds a clear age advantage but also carries strong momentum into the contest, also putting his undefeated record on the line. The upcoming clash will mark just his second scheduled 10-round bout. Although his reach has not been officially listed, he matches Ramos in height at 5′9″ (175 cm).

Smalls vs. Ramos: Weight and final prediction

The official weigh-in results for this bout have not yet been recorded. However, Smalls comfortably made the welterweight limit in his previous outing against Jose Roman Vazquez, coming in at 146 pounds. He has also competed across multiple divisions, including super welterweight and middleweight, showcasing his ability to adapt across weight classes and fight bigger opponents.

Ramos, meanwhile, has been a consistent presence at welterweight for several years and has consistently made weight. In his most recent fight, split-decision draw against former WBC champion Mario Barrios, he weighed in at 146.5 pounds. Based on their recent history, both fighters are expected to make weight without issue, with neither likely to hold a physical advantage on the scales.

Taking everything into account, while Ramos brings significantly more experience, Smalls appears to have the edge heading into the contest. His youth, activity level, and upward momentum position him as the favorite. A knockout victory is also a strong possibility, given that both men pack powerful punches.

That being said, it is expected to be an easy night for the rising prospect. However, anything can happen in a fight, and an upset is always in the realm of possibility. Who do you think will win? Tell us in the comments below.