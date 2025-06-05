Tank Davis Tipped to Face Jake Paul in Bold Claim by Fellow Champion

Back in March, WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis entered the ring against Lamont Roach Jr., a fighter from super featherweight, expecting to run him over like he has done to so many others. However, ‘The Reaper’ proved to be cut from a different cloth, as he nearly defeated the Baltimore native by producing a majority decision draw, and ruining Davis’ plans to fight YouTube star Jake Paul.

It was later revealed that had Davis defeated Roach Jr. on March 1st, he was in talks to fight ‘The Problem Child’ in an exhibition match. Regardless, after recording his first career draw, Davis and Roach Jr. are expected to have their rematch on August 16th at a location yet to be confirmed. Despite the hiccup, though, ‘El Gallo’ has claimed they are still pursuing a fight against the Davis. And this world champion feels that it’s the right move for ‘Tank.’

While appearing in an interview with Ariel Helwani on the Ariel Helwani Show recently, WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis not only defended Davis’ decision to fight Paul, but also claimed it would be the best thing for the sport of boxing. “At the end of the day, we’ve been doing this for so long, we [are] in a position where we need to do what we want to do,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago June 15, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: GERVONTA DAVIS 30-0-28 of Baltimore, Maryland defeats FRANK MARTIN 18-1-12 of Indianapolis, Indiana by a 8 round knockout during PBC on Prime at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240615_zsp_o117_211 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Explaining it’s not easy to take punches in front of millions for years upon years, ‘The Businessman’ added, “He earned the right to do what he wants to do. Outside of that, [Tank] and Jake Paul [are] going to bring so [many] eyes on the sport of boxing, I think it’s good for boxing…” He further praised Davis for “carrying the torch” since Floyd Mayweather retired from the sport, keeping the people entertained and the sport relevant.

Keyshawn Davis himself is scheduled to lock horns with WBO’s 14th-ranked Edwin De Los Santos on 7th June at the Scope Arena in his home turf of Norfolk. While the 26-year-old seems supportive of Davis’ ambition to fight a YouTuber, Shakur Stevenson has other ideas. Stevenson, who is a close friend of Keyshawn, branded Tank’s decision to fight Paul as disrespectful to the sport of boxing and condemned him for avoiding a fight against him.

Nevertheless, the question is, can Jake Paul beat Gervonta Davis?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jake Paul saw the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. outcome coming

While the entire world was shocked to witness how the Davis-Roach Jr. fight unfolded, Jake Paul wasn’t shocked by how things ended on March 1st—in fact, he saw it coming. Even though Davis entered the fight a -1400 favorite, Paul believes the signs were always there for an upset or, at the very least, a tough challenge.

via Imago Puerto Rico: MVP Open Workouts SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO Jake El Gallo de Dorado Paul, is training in an open workouts for the public. March 2 Boxing Fight Coliseo De Puerto Rico. MVP Open Workouts, Distrito T- Mobile on February 28, 2024 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. SAN JUAN Puerto Rico Puerto Rico NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xEdgardoxMedinax Editorial use only sipausa_51620080

“I never really thought Tank was that good,” Paul said on The Ariel Helwani Show on the May 19 episode. “It would just take the right fighter to pick him apart, to be honest. Someone who had high activity, and wasn’t afraid of his power.” Roach fit that description, giving Davis all he could handle and forcing a controversial majority draw that many felt he won.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That being said, it appears Gervonta Davis has been given the approval by Keyshawn Davis to get the money fight against Jake Paul. But the question is, why is Keyshawn supporting ‘Tank’? For the betterment of the sport? Or to do something similar in his own future?