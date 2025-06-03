“Tank Is Losing Love for the Sport” – Gervonta Davis Gets Clear Verdict Before Lamont Roach Rematch From Rival

“I want to get myself together. I really want to get myself together.” A few months ago, in a podcast with Lil Yatchy, an emotional Gervonta Davis accepted that he is working on getting his love for boxing back. He backed back on his retirement announcement, claiming that he would only take a break. And after the way their last fight ended with Davis skimming by with just 2 points in a highly controversial fight, a rematch was bound to happen. On August 16, he will face Lamont Roach Jr. after one of the most controversial draws in recent memory. For him, a dominant win here would remove any doubts regarding his career. However, unless Gervonta Davis proves his conviction back inside the ring, the question mark will always remain. That’s exactly what Keyshawn Davis stated as he tried to predict the fight.

In a recent interview with Sean Zittel, Keyshawn Davis tried predicting the April 16 rematch but failed to come to a conclusion. ” I don’t know. Honestly, I really don’t know it’s a 50/50 fight. It’s a 50-50 fight. I don’t, I don’t know honestly, I really don’t know,” he stated, trying to come up with a definite answer.

Zittel probed further, asking if the result will “hinge on Gervonta and which version he shows up with. And no disrespect to Roach, but you know what I mean.” The question rubbed The Businessman the wrong way as he reverted, “No, that is disrespectful to Roach, and like y’all fight fans got to realize that is disrespectful.”

Davis claimed that Lamont Roach has been working his whole life for this moment. And despite proving himself in the first match, he is still being overlooked. “Roach is a hell of a fighter, he proved he was a hell of a fighter, so he needs to get that credit. He’s a h— of a fighter,” he declared. Roach’s comments from the fight announcement back up the confidence. “[Davis] has been a pound-for-pound talent for the last few couple years. You guys have seen my skills now. I’m never going to knock his skills, never going to knock his ability, but I want to be amongst the tops, too. My performance in the rematch will show you guys that I belong in those conversations, and when I win, I cannot wait to celebrate and tell everyone, ‘I told you so.

On the other hand, he is not quite sure about the mentality that Gervonta Davis is in. “I honestly feel like Tank is losing love for the sport, or he lost the love for the sport, and he’s no longer hungry anymore,” he clarified. So, coming up against a desperate Roach might prove too much for him. However, he denied discrediting Tank’s natural ability, once again concluding that the fight could go either way. Everyone remembers how the last time went right? One judge voting 115-113 in favor of Davis turned the whole thing on its head. Only time will tell.

Now, one person who’s keeping a close eye on the situation is Keyshawn Davis. It’s not just for quality boxing, but the result will directly affect his next step.

Keyshawn Davis is ready for the winner

Ever since winning his WBO lightweight title, The Businessman has been looking for his big defense. After failing to acquire one, he settled in for Edwin De Los Santos, who, despite being a tough contender, is not a big enough draw. So, when Lamont Roach Sr. extended a challenge towards the 26-year-old, he instantly accepted.

In an interview with FightHype TV a few months back, the Norfolk native stated, “If he beat Tank, I would love to fight Lamont next. Like, if he beat Tank, like literally if he beat Tank, it’s only one fight to make in the lightweight division. Me versus Lamont. like it’s like for real. So, like if you beat Tank, bro, let’s fight.” He clarified that he isn’t disrespecting Gervonta Davis, but rather sharing his intentions to fight the winner, showing his savvy business side.

As things stand, a Roach win will favor Keyshawn Davis and his camp far more, as The Reaper’s camp will be more than eager to make that fight. On the other hand, the intentions of Gervonta Davis are not that clear.

Who do you think will win the rematch? Let us know your thoughts down below.