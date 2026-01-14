Taylor Starling Alleges Misfits of Non-Payment After Commission Overturns Appeal Over Carla Jade Fight

BKFC star Taylor Starling squared off against Carla Jade last month for the latter’s MFB lightweight title. The fight unfolded on the undercard of Chase DeMoor vs. Andrew Tate, billed as Misfits Mania: The Fight Before Christmas. While Starling started the fight well, the latter half was all Jade.

This resulted in the MFB lightweight champion retaining her title in a closely contested bout via split decision. However, Starling wasn’t satisfied with the outcome of the fight, so she immediately appealed the decision to the commission. Despite that, her appeal was denied, and the decision was upheld. Now, Starling has accused Misfits of non-payment.

Taylor Starling is starting to let it go

The 29-year-old hopped on Instagram recently to share a lengthy message with her followers, conveying what she has gone through. “I fought my heart out, and I know I did enough to win,” she wrote, adding that the denial was painful given the lasting impact it has had on her record. According to her, the result “should’ve been overturned,” but instead was dismissed by the commission without a second thought.

Despite the setback, she emphasized that her pride in herself remains intact. She said her preparation, performance, and resilience throughout fight week could not be erased by a single mark on her record. While acknowledging the chapter didn’t end as it should have, she made clear she has no intention of backing down from the sport or from standing up for what she believes is right.

She also opened up about the sacrifices that come with being a professional fighter, balancing life as a mother and wife while enduring financial strain, travel, weight cuts, and missed moments—all in pursuit of a dream that demands total commitment. “This lifestyle isn’t easy, but it’s powerful. It’s meaningful. And fighters deserve respect, support, and better opportunities for everything we give,” she wrote.

Most notably, she revealed that the ordeal has extended beyond the result itself. “I sacrificed so much time and energy into this whole entire experience, and I still have not yet been paid. The ‘commission’ completely shot down everything regarding my fight, and I’m honestly infuriated by the entire ordeal.” She admitted the situation has left her gutted for weeks, but said it’s time to begin letting it go.

Regardless, Misfits Boxing recently saw a major change.

Andrew Tate replaced KSI as CEO

Andrew Tate replaced KSI as the CEO of Misfits Boxing last year, a move that sparked an angry public reaction from the promotion’s co-founder. The change was revealed alongside the announcement that Tate will make his boxing debut against Chase DeMoor in Dubai on 20 December.

KSI helped launch Misfits in 2022 with Mams Taylor, Kalle Sauerland, and Nisse Sauerland. “WHAT THE ACTUAL F— IS GOING ON?” KSI reacted, before adding, “This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Let’s make ANDREW TATE THE CEO OF MISFITS?!? ARE YOU F—ING SERIOUS?”

“Legit cba (can’t be a—ed),” KSI later added, and aimed criticism at Taylor, saying, “F Mams. Bro has been focused on Misfits rather than managing me lol.” Tate, of course, went on to lose his debut boxing match to Chase DeMoor on the Misfits card in December.

Having said that, it appears Misfits Boxing has been accused of serious non-payment allegations. However, only time will tell what the entire story is. What do you make of the situation?