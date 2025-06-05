Team Canelo Alvarez Directly Accused of Involvement in Munguia PED Scandal by Former Champ

What a fall from grace. What was supposed to be a kick-start for Jaime Munguia‘s redemption arc has turned out to be a total disaster. As the former light middleweight champion finds himself in the middle of a PED scandal, things are turning messy and have somehow engulfed Canelo Alvarez and his longtime trainer, Eddy Reynoso.

As Canelo and Munguia are both part of Reynoso’s stable, the veteran trainer is facing intense scrutiny. The likes of Oscar De La Hoya and Teddy Atlas have already pointed fingers at his camp. Despite the 28-year-old and his team contesting any wrongdoing and denying any role by Reynoso, the controversy keeps escalating. Adding to the fire, former WBC light welterweight champion Tim Bradley has also raised his concerns about Reynoso’s role in the failed PED test, referencing prior allegations against Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo Alvarez’s past comes back haunting

In a recent interview with Mario Lopez and Steve Kim on their 3 Knockdown Rule weekly podcast, Bradley went deep on Jaime Munguia’s recent controversy. Munguia tested positive for exogenous testosterone, and this is not the first time that someone from Reynoso’s camp has faced an issue. Bradley did not miss that and tore apart the longtime trainer, including Canelo Alvarez himself. “Listen to me, man, that whole suspicion of the Canelo camp being dirty, I mean, how many more examples do we need?” he asked emphatically.

The veteran boxer then referenced Canelo’s 2018 incident, where he tested positive for PED ahead of his rematch against Gennady Golovkin. “Even going back when Canelo tested positive for that clenbuterol, all right. There’s a history coming from this camp,” he emphasized. At the time, Cinnamon and his team attributed the positive test to consuming contaminated meat in Mexico. A common defense in these types of situations, as Munguia’s team has resorted to a similar tactic.

Coming back to Eddy Reynoso, despite believing that the trainer is involved, Bradley chose not to blame him directly. “Okay, now I’m going to tell you this, Reynoso, I know everybody’s blaming him, and he probably knows who’s actually giving it to these fighters. However, he’s not putting a gun in these fighters’ heads. I’m sure Reynoso is not paying, you know, these guys that are giving these guys these drugs. So, look, it’s not Reynoso’s fault,” he shared.

According to the 41-year-old, the responsibility solely lay with the fighters who resort to such tactics. According to him, it can be because “one, they don’t believe in themselves, two, they want to remain at the very top,” he concluded.

However, in the grand scheme of things, the reason does not matter. What matters is that the rule has been broken and someone needs to pay attention. At least that is what Teddy Atlas thinks, who hammered Reynoso, asking for accountability.

A fire out of Eddy Reynoso’s control

In the latest The Fight with Teddy Atlas, the legendary trainer shared his unfiltered views on the controversy. “I want to get your thoughts. I did single out Eddy Reynoso because this was his fighter, Jaime Munguia,” Teddy Atlas’ son stated. Just like Bradley, the son also brought up Canelo Alvarez’s positive clenbuterol test against Triple G, including other fighters who have failed d**g testing under Reynoso’s watch. “The same thing happened with Canelo Alvarez in 2018 before his rematch with Triple G. He had Julio Caesar Martinez on March 30, 2024, and he also had Oscar Valdez test positive,” he added.

While Munguia’s team has shared a statement, exempting his trainer from any involvement, the veteran trainer felt the responsibility lay with Reynoso. “When you’re the trainer, you’re responsible for everything. If you don’t, then you’re not a trainer,” Teddy Atlas declared.

Whether Eddy Reynoso is directly liable for these incidents or not remains to be seen. Further details should emerge after Munguia’s B sample is tested. However, given the string of controversies surrounding the Reynoso camp, including those involving Canelo Alvarez, it’s challenging to overlook the ongoing issues.

What’s your take? Do you think Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso need to take responsibility? Let us know your thoughts down below.