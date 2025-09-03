Team Canelo Vindicated as Jaime Munguia’s Positive PED Tests Dismissed by UKAD, WBC

Jaime Munguia set out for redemption but ended up in hot water instead. In May, the 28-year-old avenged his loss to Bruno Surace with a decisive win in their rematch. Yet the victory celebrations were short-lived – Munguia tested positive for PEDs. Both his A and B samples, flagged by VADA, confirmed the result. Munguia quickly denied knowingly using PEDs, attributing the positive test to contaminated supplements.

His triumph over Surace suddenly hung in the balance, along with the threat of suspension. The controversy not only tarnished his reputation but also cast fresh doubts on the practices of his trainer, Eddy Reynoso, famous for working with Canelo Alvarez. Reynoso’s camp has faced multiple PED controversies in the past, further fueling scrutiny. Now, after weeks of uncertainty, Munguia has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Jaime Munguia was a victim of a false positive

According to the latest update on the matter, Munguia’s positive test was a false-positive “caused by accidental contamination with pregnenolone, a legal, non-banned substance.” This means Munguia won’t be banned, and his win over Surace will stay. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman claimed, “The WBC protocol investigation determined that Jaime Munguia is not guilty.” In the meantime, the former junior middleweight champion has released an official statement on the matter on Instagram.

“I want to thank the WBC for reviewing the complete scientific evidence and confirming there will be no investigation, charge, or sanction,” Munguia’s statement said on Tuesday. “We’ve been notified by The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) that they appointed UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) as the body responsible for anti-doping regulation, testing, investigation, and results management, and after their review of the full record, they reached the same conclusion.”

He provided further details about an independent analysis by a lab approved by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), adding, “I did not cheat – the science proves it – and I am grateful to the WBC, BBBofC, and UKAD for acknowledging this truth… I am ready to put it behind me and move forward with my career. I look forward to returning to the ring soon, and I deeply appreciate everyone – especially my family, team, fans, and sponsors – who stood by me through this ordeal.”

Since this statement on social media, he has also tried to defend his trainer, Eddy Reynoso.

The man behind Canelo Alvarez is cleared of involvement

Speaking to Fight Hub TV after being cleared of taking PEDs intentionally, Munguia doubled down on his claim that he did nothing wrong. “I have been a clean person, a clean athlete,” he said. “The substance that came out, the supplements that came out contaminated, it is not an illegal substance, it is not something that improves my physical performance.”

He explained that he is now looking forward to moving forward with his career and pursuing a WBC championship. Defending Reynoso, who faced severe scrutiny since the positive tests, Munguia added, “Eddy isn’t responsible for anything that I take… Eddy Reynoso has nothing to do with this. Thank you to Eddy Reynoso and the Canelo team for your support.”

With the PED controversy behind him, Jaime Munguia can finally turn his attention to a comeback. The question now is what his next move will be – and how fans and the boxing world will respond to his clearance. Do you think Munguia can fully restore his reputation?