Team Daniel Dubois Wants Oleksandr Usyk’s Toughest Opponent Next

Somehow, even after proving everyone wrong multiple times, Daniel Dubois is finding himself on the receiving end of the same allegations. After suffering knockout losses to Joe Joyce and Oleksandr Usyk early in his career, many pundits unfairly branded him a “quitter.” At the time, ‘DDD’ stayed silent and got back to work, winning three consecutive matches via knockout, including a fifth-round shocker against Anthony Joshua. These victories were enough to put the Brit on the map, and eventually, the quitter tag faded.

That was till Daniel Dubois faced Oleksandr Usyk again. Despite entering as the IBF champion and appearing more formidable than ever, ‘Dynamite’ was decisively stopped by the Ukrainian via knockout once again. Following the defeat, the familiar accusations resurfaced.

This time, Derek Chisora was the one to criticize the Brit, exclaiming to Seconds Out in frustration, “He quit, he quit again.” Known for his relentless spirit, ‘The War’ has won over fans and is widely regarded as Oleksandr Usyk’s toughest challenge, pushing ‘The Cat’ to the full distance. Naturally, seeing the 27-year-old surrender sparked Chisora’s irritation. However, Daniel Dubois’ team does not see it that way.

Recently, ‘DDD’s’ promoter Frank Warren sat down with Radio Rahim of SecondsOut for an interview. During the conversation, the Queensberry promoter reflected on Chisora’s statement and how it affected Dubois’ team. “Derek said Daniel is a quitter. I didn’t like the way he kept on saying it,” he said. Warren further revealed that even Don Charles, Dynamite’s trainer, is not a fan of this statement and has taken it as a challenge. “The vibe I got back when I spoke to Don yesterday was, well, if he thinks he’s a quitter, he can fight him. Fight him, it’s a great fight isn’t it?” he said, claiming that Daniel Dubois would love to face Chisora to climb back to the top.

For a while now, Derek Chisora has claimed that the next fight will be his last. He has fought 49 times in his career so far, and would love to bid farewell after the 50th. And according to Frank Warren, there could not be a better fight for him than Daniel Dubois. “What a good fight it would be between the two them,” the promoter concluded.

So, it seems like ‘The War’ has a choice to make now. On one hand, Daniel Dubois would love this opportunity to start again. On the other hand, his good friend Oleksandr Usyk also sees him as a potential opponent.

A glorious end to a gritty career

Right after the Wembley headliner, DAZN Boxing’s Ade Oladipo asked Oleksandr Usyk the question that has been on everyone’s mind. “Nothing, it’s enough. Next, I don’t know. I wanna rest… back in home, my wife, children.. I wanna rest now, maybe 2-3 months, just rest,” he said, putting the retirement aside.

Talking about his next target, it seems like the undisputed champion has a lot in mind. “Maybe Tyson Fury,” he said, before listing his top three choices: Anthony Joshua, Joseph Parker, and Derek Chisora himself. If the Ukrainian got his way, he would love to give his friend Chisora the retirement match he deserves.

However, as per the WBO standings, Joseph Parker is the mandatory and will most probably face the Ukrainian next. So, as things stand, Derek Chisora faces a choice: take on Daniel Dubois in a late-career bout to boost the young star’s reputation, or bide his time to close out his career against close friends. Which path do you believe is the wiser choice?