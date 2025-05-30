Team Floyd Mayweather Mounts Pressure as Canelo’s Camp Faces Scrutiny Over Munguia’s Failed Drug Test

Floyd Mayweather’s uncle Jeff Mayweather just threw fuel on the fire and nailed the coffin shut on Jaime Munguia’s PED fiasco. Yesterday, as reported by Mike Coppinger of The Ring, VADA confirmed that Munguia’s A-sample had tested positive for exogenous testosterone metabolites from a May 4 urine sample that was taken just one day after his unanimous decision win over Bruno Surace in Riyadh. With the B-sample testing window open for just 10 days, the 28-year-old could soon face a suspension, and his victory could be overturned to a no-contest. This latest doping scandal, especially with Eddy Reynoso’s camp already under scrutiny from past incidents, was enough for Jeff Mayweather to speak out.

Speaking to FightHype a few hours ago, the former IBO super featherweight champion criticized the state of accountability in boxing. “I think the one way to stop it is the commissions need to do their job,” he stated bluntly. “But the one thing about boxing is this. Boxing is a business and the person that makes the money can do whatever they want to do.” He explained that big-name fighters generate massive paydays, so opponents are reluctant to demand stricter testing and risk losing the fight altogether. Drawing a sharp comparison, he pointed at Victor Conte and his SNAC system, accusing the sport of turning a blind eye while performance-enhancing methods are openly praised. “The man is talking about it like it’s something that the sport needs,” Jeff said, adding that as long as star fighters like Canelo Alvarez dominate the market, calls for clean competition will continue to be ignored.

Jeff Mayweather didn’t mince words as he drew parallels between Jaime Munguia’s situation and a historic standoff in boxing. “So, basically, that’s the same thing that happened so many years ago with my nephew Floyd and Manny Pacquiao,” he explained. “He was the only one that could say, ‘Manny Pacquiao, you got to get tested before you fight me’. And that was because he was bigger than Manny Pacquiao was.” According to Jeff, in today’s boxing world, unless you’re the money-maker, you’re not calling the shots. Top-tier fighters, he argued, rarely face mandatory year-round testing, protected more by their market value than by fair regulation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, when asked if harsher penalties could be the answer to curbing PED use in the sport, Jeff Mayweather didn’t hesitate. “Yeah, I think that the punishment should be, I mean, at least a year, you know, of you not being able to make any income,” he stated. “I think that probably should be what the commission should do.” Yet, he quickly shifted the spotlight toward the commissions themselves, accusing them of selective enforcement. “It’s their job to go out and say, wait a second, it’s person A, because we tested and we did we did our job. But it’s like I said, who’s ever the money, in the business of boxing? That’s what it’s about. Who’s ever the money, don’t have to be tested.”

Amid the growing backlash, Jaime Munguia has stepped forward to share his side of the story, hoping to clear the air.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jaime Munguia vows to clear his name

A few hours ago, on Instagram, Jaime Munguia officially broke his silence following the revelation. The result, flagged by VADA, cast a shadow over what was meant to be a defining moment in his career. In his statement, Munguia expressed shock at the findings, asserting that he has always maintained a clean record and is determined to prove his innocence.

“Throughout my boxing career, I have undergone numerous anti-doping tests and have never tested positive,” Jaime Munguia stated. “I was tested twice during this training camp, and both results came back negative, which is why receiving this notification of an adverse finding has been a complete surprise to me.” The 45-2 boxer added that experts have explained various ways contamination could occur, and he is willing to participate in any further testing, past or present, to prove that he has “always been a clean athlete.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaime Munguía (@jaimemunguiaoficial) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 28-year-old concluded his statement by saying, “I will not make any further comments on this matter until the process is concluded with the results of the B Sample.” This incident marks a turbulent chapter not only for Jaime Munguia but also for his new trainer, Eddy Reynoso, who is once again in the spotlight. Jaime Munguia’s case adds to a growing list of fighters under Reynoso’s tutelage who have faced similar allegations, including Canelo Alvarez and Oscar Valdez. With that said, what’s your take on Jaime Munguia’s statement? Do you believe his explanation holds weight? Or is it too little, too late?