Team Gervonta Davis Sets the Record Straight on Retirement Rumor With One Line

“After next year, I’m out of it.” In December, Gervonta Davis had already clarified his retirement stance. His 30-0 record until last year and world titles in three divisions seemingly made him look unstoppable. But he believes, “I’ve been living at a fast pace for so long. It’s time for me to slow down and get better in other areas, beyond boxing.” Although he repeated his stance in February to build “myself up as a person,” many things did change.

For this year, The Tank was bound to fight three fights like 2019. One was set against WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach in March. However, it ended with a controversial draw with many expecting Roach to win fair and square. Then, on July 11, the 30-year-old was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida. Although he pleaded ‘not guilty’ f0r the misdemeanor domestic violence charge, his next court date is set for August 12. According to many, the entire situation has taken a toll on the fighter to the point that some now doubt his return.

Davis still has two fights this year, but insider Rick Glaser already claimed, “Baltimore’s finest Tank Davis is retiring, won’t fight again is what he’s telling those close to him.” However, he also added that “Tank’s retired till his money runs low.” So far, Davis’ team has been quiet on any speculation. But now, that all changed a few hours ago when his trainer, Kenny Ellis, finally addressed the swirling reports.

He took to his X and dismissed all kinds of reports, declaring: “Per usual FAKE news.” His single line tweet put a definitive end to the retirement talk. And so, his pending fights are still on and while he has not declared anything, these words are enough to put a stop to the noise.

For the time being, Gervonta Davis is not going anywhere. While he has been chasing Jake Paul and Shakur Stevenson, we don’t know who the next two contenders can be. Yahoo Sports’ Uncrowned’s Darshan Desai believes it can be a rematch with Ryan Garcia and clashes with Vasiliy Lomachenko or Shakur Stevenson. And with that, Davis would close the curtains to fulfill his dream of “I just want to be able to make money and stay out the way, that’s it. I want to be living without being seen.”

However, his current state in this sport is startling. Once termed as the best lightweight of the current generation, 2025 has painted Gervonta Davis in a new light. A former world champion even wished the retirement rumors were true.

Legend asks for Gervonta Davis’ retirement

Recently, former WBO welterweight champion Timothy Bradley Jr. appeared in an interview with Fight Hub TV. Discussing a potential fight between Manny Pacquiao and Gervonta Davis, Junior didn’t mince his words. He declared the Filipino icon would destroy Tank because the latter isn’t focused on boxing at all.

The Californian looked heartbroken yet frustrated with the Baltimore-native’s troubles. “No comment on the arrest, but I will tell you, Tank is done. Tank is… hung him up, the shoes off…Tank is done…Period,” Bradley said.

The 41-year-old states that the Baltimore native has already mentally checked out of boxing. Continuing in his present condition would only harm him, with no positive outcome. “Tank was checked out. Mentally, Tank is gone, mentally,” he said, predicting that we will never see him face Shakur Stevenson and the big-money fight he is chasing against Jake Paul will also never happen.

If Gervonta Davis plans to stay in boxing for a while longer, he certainly needs to make a statement. He would need to face and defeat one of the very best to reclaim his throne. But honestly, given the surrounding turmoil and his mental state, that seems like nothing but a pipe dream. What do you think?